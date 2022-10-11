French Restaurant Luca Bistro Sets Opening Date in Mt. Adams

Luca Bistro is opening in the former Daveed's space in Mt. Adams.

A taste of Southern France is coming to Mt. Adams with the opening of Luca Bistro.



Helmed by chef Frederic Maniet — a native of Vaucluse, France — the eatery is taking over the space formerly occupied by longtime Mt. Adams favorite, Daveed's. A grand opening date is set for Oct. 14.



Maniet, who attended culinary school Avignon, France, "brings his experience of creating delicacies for private affairs at the Queen City Club and the University Club of Cincinnati to this newest venture," according to a release.



Luca Bistro will serve croissants and coffee for breakfast along with full-service lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The menu includes dishes like chicken Provencal, steak frites and the "84-burger," which a release says pays homage to Maniet's hometown. (84 is the department number, or regional identifying number, of Vaucluse; kind of like a zip code.)



“I am from Vaucluse, in southeast France, where the philosophy is to keep the food simple, honest and straightforward," Maniet says in the release. "I am excited to create French food everyone will enjoy.”



In addition to eats, the drink menu will boast French wine and beer, as well as cocktails. (The restaurant's liquor license is slated to be approved by the opening date).



The interior has also gone Francophile. The restaurant has been renovated and redecorated to reflect the bistro vibe. Along with French music and French films playing on the TV, Luca will screen soccer and other sports in the back room. And while the bistro doesn't have classic European sidewalk seating, it does include an outdoor courtyard.



“It took some time to renovate the backyard space, but it has been worth it," Maniet says.



His goal is to expand the outdoor space in spring by opening an outdoor bar, covered by an awning.



Luca Bistro is currently not accepting reservations, but has seating for 60 inside and 60 outside. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for Sunday brunch.



Luca Bistro is located at 934 Hatch St., Mt. Adams. For more info, visit instagram.com/lucabistro84 .

