Cape Gazette
Fish uncooperative during surf-fishing tournament
The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen held its invitational surf-fishing tournament Oct. 8-9. The weather was fine, but after a week of hard northeast winds and heavy rain, the fish were less than cooperative. Of the 121 anglers who entered the contest, Scott Aiken Jr. came out on top in the...
Delaware Angler Catches Giant State Record Blue Catfish
Delaware has a new state record blue catfish. The 48-pound, 3.2-ounce fish was pulled from the Nanticoke River at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 8 by James Lord. “It’s the biggest catfish I’ve ever laid my hands on,” Lord told F&S. “I caught it straight off the bottom while fishing with a 4.5-inch live bluegill with a 4-ounce sinker.”
fox29.com
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
WBOC
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
NBC Philadelphia
Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?
Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines. Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority." "Negotiations with Avelo representatives...
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Last mountain lions in Pennsylvania revealed in history, folklore and newspapers
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
Swatting incidents reported at several schools across New Jersey
News 12 has received reports of multiple 911 calls regarding swatting incidents at several schools from Ocean to Sussex counties.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
mauinow.com
Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay
Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire
When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
