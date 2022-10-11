ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Fish uncooperative during surf-fishing tournament

The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen held its invitational surf-fishing tournament Oct. 8-9. The weather was fine, but after a week of hard northeast winds and heavy rain, the fish were less than cooperative. Of the 121 anglers who entered the contest, Scott Aiken Jr. came out on top in the...
DELAWARE STATE
Field & Stream

Delaware Angler Catches Giant State Record Blue Catfish

Delaware has a new state record blue catfish. The 48-pound, 3.2-ounce fish was pulled from the Nanticoke River at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 8 by James Lord. “It’s the biggest catfish I’ve ever laid my hands on,” Lord told F&S. “I caught it straight off the bottom while fishing with a 4.5-inch live bluegill with a 4-ounce sinker.”
fox29.com

Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos

A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
WBOC

Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish

LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
NBC Philadelphia

Might a New Discount Airline Bring Commercial Service Back to Delaware?

Delaware could soon be getting commercial air service back thanks to a newly named player in the low-cost airline game: Texas-based Avelo Airlines. Delaware Online reported Wednesday that Avelo "has a 'comprehensive business arrangement' with the operator of the airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority." "Negotiations with Avelo representatives...
PhillyBite

Best Antique Stores in Delaware

- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
mauinow.com

Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
B98.5

Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire

When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high

New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
