Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Norcross warchest at $1.2 million in NJ-1 re-election bid
Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) has $1,185,898 cash-on-hand after raising $256,402 in the third quarter of 2022 as he seeks re-election to a sixth in New Jersey’s 1st district. Norcross spent $1,185,898 in July, August and September, and $2,206,092 so far this cycle. He’s raised $1,850,271 for his 2022 campaign....
New Jersey Globe
Healey has $654k cash-on-hand after raising $380k in Q3 for race against Kim
Republican congressional candidate Bob Healey raised more than $380,000 in the third quarter of 2022, roughly one-third of what incumbent Andy Kim brought in over the same 92-day period in New Jersey’s 3rd district. Healey entered the final five weeks of the campaign with $654,375 cash-on-hand. Healey, the owner...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. Moderate Party funded by Pelosi super PAC
The New Jersey Moderate Party, which sought to run Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) as their candidate in order to let the two-term congressman’s name appears twice on the general election ballot, was funded by national Democrats, records show. The House Majority PAC, which is allied with Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
New Jersey Globe
Ian Smith’s drunk driving charges dismissed
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former Republican candidate for New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Smith has pleaded guilty, however, for refusing a breathalyzer. Smith, until recently the owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged with a DUI...
Comments / 0