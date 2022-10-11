Read full article on original website
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
Man Shocked to Find Dog Poisoned by Meth While on Walk
Loki was the second dog to arrive with meth poisoning at Silicon Valley's MedVet clinic in the span of just 48 hours.
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
