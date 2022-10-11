Read full article on original website
A wife whose husband questioned why she called him when their toddler suffered a falling accident has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online discussion forum. In a post shared under the username Tophy124 on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, the mom said that her son, who "has been accident prone" since his dad has been away on a work trip abroad, "fell onto tile flooring from two feet up (in a standing position) and whacked his head very hard. I saw it happen but couldn't get to him in time and am really worried about him."
