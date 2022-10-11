ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals RBs James Conner, Darrel Williams ruled out vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that running backs James Conner and Darrel Williams will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks due to injuries sustained last weekend. Arizona will also play without kicker Matt Prater and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., while center Rodney Hudson is a...
