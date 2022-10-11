Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals RBs James Conner, Darrel Williams ruled out vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that running backs James Conner and Darrel Williams will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks due to injuries sustained last weekend. Arizona will also play without kicker Matt Prater and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., while center Rodney Hudson is a...
Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks try to keep pace in crowded NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Arizona Cardinals given odds of slight favorites vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals head into Seattle for their second NFC West matchup of the 2022 season, and the oddsmakers have the Cardinals as the favorite against the Seahawks. The spread for Arizona sits at -2.5 as of Friday, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. This is a notable number, because for the...
Reports: Warriors, G Jordan Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year extension
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement. Poole is entering his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team announced that it has released linebacker Devon Kennard and activated backup QB Colt McCoy (calf) from the injured reserve list. Arizona also elevated running...
ASU football midseason position evaluations: Special teamers
With the bye week giving the Arizona State Sun Devils two weeks off before their next game at the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 22, let’s evaluate each position group through six games. Next up on our ASU midseason position evaluations is special teams. Coming into the season, it was...
Eno Benjamin earned Cardinals’ trust, self confident for bigger role Sunday
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin remembers jogging off the field early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles expecting to be replaced for a breather. But no one was there to tap him out, so Benjamin went back on the field and stayed there for the remainder...
Cardinals’ J.J. Watt has another snake encounter, this time planned
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had himself another snake encounter on Wednesday. But unlike his last experience, this one was planned and for good reason. Getting further engrained into life in the desert, Watt snake trained his dogs with the help of a handler, a rattlesnake and some makeshift headgear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exploitable Seahawks defense should have Cardinals licking their chops
TEMPE — The Seattle Seahawks staying afloat offensively behind quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises this season. The same can’t be said about the defense, though, which is littered with young faces and made the move to a 3-4 scheme this year. Entering their...
D.J. Humphries for mayor? LT dreams to stay with Cardinals for career
Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries negotiated his own contract extension ahead of the season, his third contract since Arizona drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. For Humphries, staying put with one team and being a mainstay in the community has been his goal for years.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll points to improving on defense
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Seahawks’ Pete Carroll: Improving on D, facing Murray, Woolen’s emergence. Brandon Gustafson, SeattleSports.com. The Seahawks enter a Week 6 NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former KU guard Marcus Garrett has been waived by the Miami Heat.
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson leading the charge
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022 iteration in the books, all eyes
NBA・
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0