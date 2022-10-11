ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 24

Destini
4d ago

Duh, because a fetus is not necessarily a viable human yet. Conservatives think they know everything without any medical or legal education.

Reply(5)
6
HUH
4d ago

If a pregnant woman and a fetus are killed in a crash you charge the driver with 2 deaths NOT 1

Reply(1)
7
William Goode
4d ago

If a child, in the womb, who can be killed, does not have standing before the court then our humanity suffers. To deny protection to an unborn simply because the baby has not been given birth is denying it equal protection under both our constitution and God's law.

Reply(9)
2
Related
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Newsweek

The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It

In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Newsweek

Evidence Against Trump in Documents Probe Growing 'Stronger': Tribe

A new source may have presented the Department of Justice (DOJ) with the best direct evidence into the actions of former President Donald Trump as pertaining to classified material held at Mar-a-Lago. The source is a Trump employee who told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day | Opinion

It was a nightmare day for former President Donald Trump and his supporters, with losses coming from two branches of government, the judiciary and Congress. The nation has watched shocking revelations come out of the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee hearings, one after another. Yesterday, in what might be the last such public hearing, there was one more. The committee answered a question has lingered above our heads: Will the man who so clearly precipitated the insurrection be compelled to answer for his actions on that day?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Constitutional Rights#Court Case#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Dobbs#Catholic#Democrat
Newsweek

Trump Organization II Mocked as Court Filings Reveal New Delaware Company

Revelations that the Trump Organization created a new company just as New York Attorney General Letitia James was about to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his business has drawn mockery online. James' office sued Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management and other entities last month for...
POTUS
Newsweek

Liz Cheney Still Mulling 2024 Presidential Run

Republican Representative Liz Cheney has said she hasn't yet made a decision about whether she'll run for president in 2024 as she enters the final months of term in the House of Representatives. Cheney, who is vice chair of the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021, spoke...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Newsweek

Trump's Jan. 6 Pressure Campaign on Pence to Be His Downfall: Legal Analyst

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, said Saturday that she thinks Attorney General Merrick Garland can make a case to indict Donald Trump for last year's Capitol riot by looking into the plan that involved the former president pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of a Joe Biden victory in 2020.
POTUS
Newsweek

People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1001M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy