GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally at Hackley Park in Muskegon.
David LaGrand, Mark Huizenga compete for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two state lawmakers and a software engineer will compete Nov. 8 for the state Senate’s 30th District seat. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Libertarian Theodore Petzhold will face off in the November general election for the state Senate seat.
Incumbent, challenger compete for state House seat representing northern Kent County
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces Democrat Tammy L. DeVries on Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 91st District. The district the pair are competing for represents the northern portion of Kent County that includes Cedar Springs and the northeastern corner of the county. It also includes portions of Montcalm and Ionia counties, including the cities of Greenville and Belding.
Incumbent mayor, former city commissioner compete for Walker’s mayoral seat
WALKER, MI – The incumbent Walker mayor faces a longtime, former city commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the mayoral seat. Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr. will square off against Alan Parent in the November general election for the leadership role on the city commission. Although Carey has...
Two candidates seeking chance to represent much of Muskegon County in state House
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two candidates, one of whom won a four-way primary race, are competing in the November election to represent a large section of Muskegon County in the state House. Democrat Will Snyder, who beat out three candidates in the August primary, and Republican Michael L. Haueisen...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
3 candidates want to serve Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores, Muskegon on county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Three candidates, two of them with deep ties to the city of Muskegon Heights, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. Muskegon Heights City Council Member Andre L. Williams is running as an independent for...
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
Love It or Hate It: Kalamazoo Neighborhoods Test Out New Temporary Roundabouts
It's something Kalamazoo locals feel very strongly about: roundabouts. I'm sure simply reading the word triggers all kinds of emotions for those who reside in a city with one of the most dangerous roundabouts in the entire state of Michigan. Seriously, what is the City of Kalamazoo's obsession with these...
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
'He's a good friend to have'; West Ottawa High School students fundraise for classmate recovering after crash
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Ottawa High School student is still in the hospital after a car crash last month. His mom says he's on the road to recovery, and his friends are showing their support to help get him there. 16-year-old Sam Smalldon is a junior in school,...
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
