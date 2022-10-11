ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes, faces Democrat Tammy L. DeVries on Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 91st District. The district the pair are competing for represents the northern portion of Kent County that includes Cedar Springs and the northeastern corner of the county. It also includes portions of Montcalm and Ionia counties, including the cities of Greenville and Belding.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
