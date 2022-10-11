ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
lastwordonsports.com

What Next for the Baltimore Ravens After Marcus William’s Injury?

The Baltimore Ravens won 19-17 against the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion in Week 5. However, the win has been clouded by Marcus William’s injury, which landed him on IR. The injury is said to be a dislocated wrist. It has ruled Williams out for a “significant” time.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy