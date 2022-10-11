ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
The Flint Journal

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
