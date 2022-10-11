Read full article on original website
Michigan’s public universities have lost 45,000 students since 2011. It’s about to get worse.
The drop in enrollment at Michigan’s 15 public universities over the past decade or so would have been enough to empty out Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan University, the University of Michigan’s Flint and Dearborn campuses and Ferris State, as well. That’s more than 45,000...
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Three quarters of Wayne State students used to drop out. Now most graduate.
Eleven years ago, just one out of every four undergraduates who enrolled at Wayne State University graduated within six years. For Black students, it was barely one in 13. Those numbers have changed dramatically. Wayne State’s six-year graduation rate was just over 60 percent for the most recent group of students.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
With enrollments down, universities shouldn’t bank on international students to bail them out
As Eastern Michigan University’s enrollment fell, it upped its efforts to find students outside the U.S. Three years ago, the university partnered with an Ann Arbor firm, Global Education Excellence, on a recruitment center in Amman, Jordan. “The thing that we’re seeing there is our proximity to Dearborn plays...
Flint Board of Education’s next meeting rescheduled to Oct. 26
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education has rescheduled October’s regular meeting to the last Wednesday of the month. Normally, the regular meeting takes place one week after the Board Committee of the Whole meeting, which took place on Oct. 12. Next week, the entire board is...
Whitmer, Dixon offer differing visions on Michigan’s path from pandemic in first debate
Split realities ruled the first gubernatorial debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday as incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon painted very different portraits of Michigan’s trajectory and traded accusations of lying about each other’s records in a contentious hour. Whitmer cast herself as a unifier...
See more than 100 photos from Michigan football’s dominant win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan continues to dominate opponents, and Penn State felt it today. The fifth-ranked Wolverines rushed for a season-high 418 yards against the nation’s No. 5 rushing defense on Saturday, beating No. 10 Penn State in lopsided fashion, 41-17, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Many jabs but little blood drawn: takeaways from the first gubernatorial debate
Political observers saw Thursday night’s debate between incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon as closely matched, but with limited significance for the overall election. John Sellek, a Republican consultant and CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, saw Dixon eek out a win in via “a...
Detroit’s Black representation in limbo as Thanedar, Bivings vie for 13th congressional seat
For the first time in decades, Detroit is staring down the possibility of having no Black representation at the federal level. The city is a part of two congressional seats, the 12th and 13th U.S. House districts, with the former currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit. With her...
Stylists who do braids, twists, afros can’t wash hair. A Michigan bill could change that.
A bill making its way through the Michigan legislature may soon allow natural hairstylists to expand their business by removing current “common sense” regulations preventing them from washing a client’s hair. Senate Bill 1113 would allow a “natural hair culturist”— or someone who performs braiding, twisting, weaving...
Wynton Marsalis to help Michigan marching band ring in 125th Anniversary at halftime
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jazz and the University of Michigan Marching Band are around the same age. Jazz historians say that while the genre evolved over the 19th century, a commonly accepted origin was in New Orleans around 1895, according to NewOrleans.com. A year after that, Harry dePont gathered gathered...
Mega Millions results for 10/14/22; 2 winners of $494 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A pair of grand-prize winning tickets were sold for the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing that took place on Friday, Oct. 14. The winning tickets for the second largest jackpot of the year were sold in California and Florida and marks the first time in five years that there was more than one jackpot winner in a single drawing.
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
