WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO