4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
A look at the school bond, operational millage proposals in Washtenaw County
SALINE, MI - A $180-million bond proposal will go before Saline Area Schools voters that would build additions to four of the district’s six buildings, update technology, construct a new athletics campus and enhance security. The bond would allow Saline to collect funds as the district’s millage rate decreases...
Hello, Ann Arbor: City renters rejoice; parking structure safety reviewed after suicide
Every year, it seems like half of Ann Arbor moves out and a new half moves in. The rental churn in a college town is unavoidable. But exactly how and when renters can renew their lease and when landlords can show an apartment has created some dissension in the city.
Where to see leaves change as Washtenaw County nears peak fall color
After a slow start to leaf peeping season, Southern Michigan is finally seeing the brilliant colors of fall. Last week, MLive Chief Meteorologist Mark Torregrosa identified a trend of cold, near-freezing mornings that caused rapid development in fall color to sweep across the northern part of the state. This week, chilly mornings and overnight frost in Washtenaw County have begun to bring the color out of leaves in our corner of the state.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Missing Ann Arbor man found fatally hit by car off M-14 days later
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police searching for Ann Arbor man reported missing for 5 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are requesting assistance from the public looking for an Ann Arbor man who has not been seen since Sunday and could be a danger to himself. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery, 30, was reported missing by his family who last saw him Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
17-year-old found dead on I-94 in Macomb County suffered gunshot wound
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI-- The person found dead due to head trauma on I-94 in Macomb County on Friday was a 17-year-old girl from Detroit who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the Oct. 14 incident is still ongoing and includes trying...
Detroit’s Black representation in limbo as Thanedar, Bivings vie for 13th congressional seat
For the first time in decades, Detroit is staring down the possibility of having no Black representation at the federal level. The city is a part of two congressional seats, the 12th and 13th U.S. House districts, with the former currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit. With her...
Police arrest man accused of robbing downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of robbing a cellphone store in downtown Ann Arbor in the middle of the day Monday has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Deon Andrew Bell was arraigned Friday, Oct. 14, of six felony charges in connection with the robbery of the T-Mobile Store.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts
Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Salt Springs Brewery brings more than just beer to Saline
SALINE, MI -- Customers are met with huge stained-glass windows that serve as a reminder the building used to be a church when they walk into Salt Springs Brewery. In the seven years it’s been open, Mark Zadvinskis, Ron Schofield and Ed Brosius have transformed the 120-year-old space, while making sure to salvage the building’s history when they can.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
First time player from Jackson County wins $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- The first time was a charm for 77-year-old Mark Watson of Jackson County as he brought home a jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of his life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “I had never played the Lucky For Life...
Court delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court Thursday morning. Junius Dawan Caver made his first court appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, for a probable cause conference hearing which was quickly adjourned as his attorney, Public Defender Lorne Brown, is still awaiting discovery in the case.
