ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Where to see leaves change as Washtenaw County nears peak fall color

After a slow start to leaf peeping season, Southern Michigan is finally seeing the brilliant colors of fall. Last week, MLive Chief Meteorologist Mark Torregrosa identified a trend of cold, near-freezing mornings that caused rapid development in fall color to sweep across the northern part of the state. This week, chilly mornings and overnight frost in Washtenaw County have begun to bring the color out of leaves in our corner of the state.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dexter, MI
Government
City
Dexter, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Missing Ann Arbor man found fatally hit by car off M-14 days later

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A missing Ann Arbor man may have been the victim of a hit and run, police say. Early Friday morning, Oct. 14, a motorist called 911 to report finding a body off the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. The person said they were trying to retrieve some scrap they noticed on the side of the road when they saw the victim in the grass, according to the Michigan State Police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Keough
The Ann Arbor News

New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Campaign Finance#Public Safety#United Church Of Christ
The Flint Journal

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts

Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Court delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court Thursday morning. Junius Dawan Caver made his first court appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, for a probable cause conference hearing which was quickly adjourned as his attorney, Public Defender Lorne Brown, is still awaiting discovery in the case.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy