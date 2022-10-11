Read full article on original website
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
Crews Respond To Car That Crashed Into House In SW OKC
Emergency crews in Oklahoma City responded to a car that crashed into a house in SW Oklahoma City on Thursday evening. The call came in just before 5:15 p.m. near SW 76th St. and Penn Ave. No word on injuries at this time.
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma are getting much-needed rain Saturday night, but some of it is coming in the form of severe weather. The Oklahoma City metro area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that the OKC metro could see storms around 10 p.m.
Amazing Oklahomans: Yukon PD
Our Amazing Oklahoman on Friday rushed into action to save an infant's life. Sgt. Rush with Yukon PD saved a baby that was choking and the whole incident was caught on his body cam.
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
WATCH: News 9's Natalie Cruz Tours Guthrie Haunted House
GUTHRIE, Okla. - It's almost Halloween, and there are some great places for people to get their adrenaline pumping this spooky season. News 9's Natalie Cruz took a tour of Guthrie Haunts during News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
OU Hosting Kansas While OSU Travels To TCU
After an utterly humiliating loss for the Sooners and a nail-biting win for the Cowboys, both teams are looking for improvement on Saturday. After suffering the worst blowout loss in program history against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas last week, losing 49-0, the Sooners are looking for a dramatic improvement against the Kansas Jayhawks in Norman.
