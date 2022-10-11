ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsby, OK

news9.com

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Parts of Oklahoma are getting much-needed rain Saturday night, but some of it is coming in the form of severe weather. The Oklahoma City metro area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that the OKC metro could see storms around 10 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Yukon PD

Our Amazing Oklahoman on Friday rushed into action to save an infant's life. Sgt. Rush with Yukon PD saved a baby that was choking and the whole incident was caught on his body cam.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK
news9.com

OU Hosting Kansas While OSU Travels To TCU

After an utterly humiliating loss for the Sooners and a nail-biting win for the Cowboys, both teams are looking for improvement on Saturday. After suffering the worst blowout loss in program history against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas last week, losing 49-0, the Sooners are looking for a dramatic improvement against the Kansas Jayhawks in Norman.
NORMAN, OK

