This piece has been adapted from "We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism," by Andy Campbell. The House's Jan. 6 committee concluded its final public hearing this week, but the fallout of the Capitol riot is far from over. Indeed, leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremist groups face seditious conspiracy charges over what the Justice Department believes is an outsize role in the planning and execution of the insurrection. But while law enforcement is still attempting to unravel what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, there have long been brave and anonymous activists and researchers — many of them women — working to counter these extremist groups from the inside.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO