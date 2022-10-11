ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’

By Andy Greene
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PpzL_0iUTRlJA00

Bono ’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2 ’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house.

The story begins in 1976 when Bono notices a flyer pinned to his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?”

Mullen was a competent drummer even at this point, and Dave Evans (not yet named the Edge) was a skilled guitarist. The fact that Bono could barely sing and Adam Clayton didn’t really know how to play his bass didn’t matter much. “Adam was the spirit of rock and roll,” Bono writes, “a sort of posh Sid Vicious. If Larry gave life to the band, it was Adam who believed this band could give us a life.”

Each chapter in the book is named after a U2 song. “Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty,” reads a press release.

Bono is promoting the book with a theater tour of Europe and America, kicking off November 2 in New York City and wrapping up November 28 in Madrid, Spain. “I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Bono’s future plans are unclear, though the band has been chipping away at a follow-up to their 2017 LP Songs of Experience for the past few years. There are also reports that they will perform next year at the $1.8 billion MSG Sphere at the Venetian resort in Las Vegas.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform ‘Anxiety’

SNL host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday performed the single “Anxiety” from her recently released second studio album Traumazine. Traumazine, which came out in August, offers “a motley mix of slick bops and searing confessionals that wonderfully encapsulate all of her various vibes,” as Rolling Stone’s Will Dukes wrote in a review. The 18-track album also features songs like “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Pressurelicious” with Future, and “Who Me” with Pooh Shiesty. In her earlier monologue, Megan mentioned the mental health website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, which was inspired by “Anxiety.” The Houston rapper, who spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Queen Finally Share Recently Uncovered Freddie Mercury Gem ‘Face It Alone’

Queen have finally shared the unreleased track that Brian May and Roger Taylor teased earlier this summer, “Face It Alone.” The smoldering ballad was recorded back in 1988 while Queen were working on their 13th studio album and penultimate release with Freddie Mercury, The Miracle. During those sessions, Queen recorded about 30 songs, but only 10 made it on the album (followed by a couple of b-sides). The others were never released and largely forgotten about. Queen’s production and archival team discovered “Face It Alone” digging through those old sessions while prepping the upcoming box set reissue of The Miracle (out...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’

Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Bono
Rolling Stone

Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.” Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Michelle Phillips Finally Reveals the Secret History of the Mamas and the Papas

There’s a modest home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, with a stucco roof, a jacaranda tree out front, and a 1989 Mercedes 560SL in perfect condition resting in the driveway. Beyond a front porch with wind chimes and a couch pillow that reads “This is our happy place,” past a kitchen with copper pots hanging above the sink, you’ll find a living room with a floral stained-glass lamp standing in a corner. It’s the very lamp that Michelle Phillips seized from her Bel Air mansion in 1969, when she decided to leave her husband behind. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Aide Caught on Tape Moving Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report

Mar-a-Lago security footage shows Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump, moving boxes out of a storage room where the Justice Department alleges the former president kept hundreds of classified documents he was not authorized to retain, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The footage allegedly shows Nauta moving materials both before and after the DOJ ordered Trump with a May subpoena to return all classified material being retained at his Palm Beach estate.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Band#One Story#Rock And Roll
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj and Latto Get Into a Twitter Spat After a Perplexing Grammy Choice

Another day, another Twitter tiff between rappers. This time, the fracas is between Nicki Minaj, the ever-polarizing rap icon seeking more Grammy gold with “Super Freaky Girl,” and Latto, the buzzing Atlanta MC whose “Big Energy” hit is one of the biggest songs of 2022. The drama started with Nicki Minaj railing against the Recording Academy’s confusing decision, as first reported this week, to consider “Super Freaky Girl” in the 2023 Grammys’ pop categories instead of its rap categories. The Queens rapper took to Instagram Live to express her ire — and Latto ended up in the way. “’Freaky Girl,’...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Join Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ After ‘Midnights’ Drop

Taylor Swift is celebrating Midnights with Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, The Tonight Show announced that the singer will be joining the show on Monday, Oct. 24 to talk about the release of her new album. The interview will mark Swift’s first late-night appearance this year. That same night, Meghan Trainor — who is set to release Takin’ It Back next Friday — will perform a song from her own album. Fallon made the announcement via the show’s Twitter page, using a vintage bingo ball cage and red telephone to emulate Swift’s song announcements on TikTok. Swift teased her highly-anticipated album by slowly...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
Rolling Stone

Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert

Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era. Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions, features the original LP alongside a disc of demos from the album’s recording sessions, including three songs — “You Irritate Me,” “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” — that have never been released. Ahead of the reissue’s arrival, Green Day have...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Matthew McConaughey Wants Young Musicians to Get Bold (and for Post Malone to Release a Country Album)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Matthew McConaughey knows that it can be tough for up-and-coming artists to get their big break. That’s why the actor (and longtime country-music lover) is helping develop a mentorship program called the #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, which in collaboration with Wild Turkey and Spaceflight Records (a non-profit label), will open the doors for an emerging musical artist to work one-on-one with a mentor.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 1975 Battle Anxiety With Acerbic Tunes And Sax Magic On ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

“I’m sorry if you’re living and you’re 17,” Matty Healy croons over the fractured pianos that open the latest album from his band The 1975. The British foursome began when Healy and his co-conspirators were adolescents, and they’ve since grown up in public, navigating Next Big Thing status and the 21st-century panopticon as well as the usual vagaries of getting older. Even though he rhymes “vitriol” with “Aperol” and gets snippy with overheated cultural commentators on that cut—titled “The 1975,” like all his band’s album openers—Healy is clearly sincere in his despair for the world we’re leaving to the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Her Home Is Broken Into: ‘I’m So Tired’

Hotties need time off, too. Megan Thee Stallion is poised to experience a career highlight this weekend when she hosts (and performs on) Saturday Night Live, but she’s also dealing with some major material losses after her house was broken into Thursday night. On Friday, following a TMZ report that more than $300,000 worth of property was stolen from her Los Angeles home while she’s in New York City, Megan addressed the break-in and announced that she’s “really gotta take a break.” “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe ,” she wrote, later adding, “Hotties I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”  The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

How a ‘Loud, Psychedelic’ Ride Helped Bring Toro y Moi’s World into Focus

All Chaz Bear wanted was a vehicle. By early January 2021, he’d spent ten months cloistered in his home studio in Oakland, California, putting the finishing touches on his seventh album as Toro y Moi, and the time had come to think about a way of presenting it to the world in an ongoing pandemic. “Say, hypothetically, I can’t play venues,” he remembers asking himself. “What are you gonna do?” His mind turned to transportation — something guerrilla, preferably open-air — so he went to eBay and typed in “jeep.” Between the large-tread off-roaders and beach cruisers, Bear stumbled...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy