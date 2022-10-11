ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Adidas and H&M’s Circular Fashion Debut is 18 Months in the Making

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoeK7_0iUTRjXi00

Adidas and H&M have bowed the first “circular” garments to emerge from a European Union-backed project designed to pilot and scale textile-to- textile recycling .

The items—an Adidas by Stella McCartney tracksuit and an H&M jacket-and-trouser combo—are not just “beautiful pieces of clothing” made from post-consumer recycled man-made cellulosic fiber, according to the New Cotton Project , but they’re also proof that the fashion industry is able to move away from the take-make-dispose model of production.

Their debut as part of an installation at the Fashion for Good Museum in Amsterdam coincides with the release of two white papers by Aalto University, one exploring the potential of circular business models and the other presenting a blueprint of the “ecosystem” of brands, manufacturers, innovators and researchers that made everything possible.

This is another milestone for the three-year initiative, now at its mid-way point, after beginning in 2020 with the idea that circularity had to be a radically collaborative effort in order to succeed. Current data suggests up to one-quarter of European post-consumer textiles could become fodder for new fiber production.

“The New Cotton Project might not be the ultimate solution to all of the sector’s ailments, but it represents an initial step toward it as the project is an attempt to bring a technical experiment into a commercial-scale experience through a partnership between 12 partners,” Aalto University researchers Natalia Moreira and Kirsi Niinimäki wrote in one of the papers. “This industrial collaboration and partnership place all of its members at the same level and collaboratively tries to find common grounds to reach the final endeavor.”

Members of the consortium include REvolve Waste, which provided data and insights through textile-waste mapping; Frankenhuis, which prepared post-consumer textile streams as feedstock for chemical recycling; and Xamk, a scientific institute that optimized a pre-treatment process for the collected textiles. Infinited Fiber Company pumped out the fiber known as Infinna , which Inovafil, Kipas and Tekstina spun and dyed into yarn and woven textiles. Adidas and H&M handled design and manufacturing, while Aalto University, Fashion for Good and Research Institutes of Sweden, better known as RISE, continue to be on the frontlines of analysis and communications.

The project’s first 18 months, Moreira and Niinimäki wrote, surfaced several “unforeseen difficulties,” from moving textile waste between countries to challenges implementing large-scale machinery to process fibers. Another issue, due to the unpredictability of the feedstock, was the development of “market-oriented” collections with high potential for color variation between lots. Non-cellulosic inputs were another barrier: the recycling process, stakeholders found, was unable to accept more than 12 percent of non-cellulosic fibers, though this number could increase as Infinited Fiber Company hones its technology. This also meant that the pieces that Adidas and H&M designed had to be assembled using threads and trims made with cotton and other cellulosics. While all of these led to production delays and quantity compromises, ultimately the project prevailed through its “innovative” business model, which allowed companies of all sizes to “embrace sustainable practices together through shared risk.”

“Built on the same principles of a natural ecosystem, a circular ecosystem is being proposed to generate a similar balance throughout the supply chain,” Moreira and Niinimäk said. “This is important because it promotes communication and cooperation between various business associates in this long-term partnership.”

The “final stage” of the New Cotton Project will focus on continued data collection, further academic papers and a life-cycle assessment, all of which will be shared with the wider industry in the spirit of transparency, open knowledge and, most important, change.

“Now it is time to challenge the current business logic and construct new business models which can enhance a new kind of sustainability transition,” the researchers wrote in the white paper about alternatives to linear business models. “Sustainable growth and embracing circularity are ever so important for the environment, the consumer, the supply chain and the workers. Learning more about the topic, promoting change and proposing new ventures can help lessen the remaining distance within the industry and lead to more transparency and satisfaction for all parties involved.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Topshop, Topman Get a Branding Reboot

It’s a new day for Topshop and Topman. The beloved British high street brands, which were founded in London in the 1960s and acquired by online retailer Asos from the bankrupt Arcadia Group in February 2021, have unveiled a new visual identity on their landing page on Asos.com. The brand new Fall/Winter 2022 collection is the first one conceived, designed and produced entirely by Asos. It was launched with a new visual branding inspired by signage from the old physical Topshop and Topman stores, all of which are now shuttered. The redo includes a new monogram that puts the two brother-and-sister brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

What Yeezy Gap’s Recent Numbers Say About State of Collab Culture

Co-branded collections have lost their cachet. That’s the conclusion of a recent report by retail intelligence firm Edited, which found that the abundance of these partnerships has diluted their appeal, effectiveness and value both now and in the future. While past super-hyped collaborations such as 2017’s Supreme x Louis Vuitton were pretty much instant sellouts, more recent ones such as Balenciaga’s and Gucci’s Hacker Project released in November 2021 (which Gucci said was not a collaboration but a “hacking” between the two Kering-owned brands) took significantly longer to go out of stock. While the Hacker Project did sell out online, Edited...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

One of Thrifting’s OGs Is Getting Into the Digital Resale Game

Goodwill is taking aim at re-commerce players like Poshmark and ThredUp with the launch of its own online secondhand site. The 120-year-old nonprofit new GoodwillFinds.com platform offers a curated assortment apparel, footwear and accessories as well as books, home décor and other items. Items from Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Lululemon, New Balance, Adidas, Nike, Gucci, Prada, and Versace are shoppable through the platform. The site, operating separately from Goodwill Industries International Inc., funnels net proceeds to fund social service programs serving the regions and neighborhoods where items were donated. It supports Goodwill’s mission to advance professional training, job placement and youth mentorship efforts....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Asics the Latest to Drop Recycled-Bottle Fashion

Asics is incorporating recycled plastic bottles into its latest activewear collection. Customers in North American can now shop five new women’s apparel styles made with Repreve’s RPET performance fiber. The line, which includes a sports bra, capri pant, tight with pockets, biker short, and performance tight, is the result of a three-year recycled polyester testing process by Asics’ product development team. The capsule has contributed to diverting 200,000 plastic water bottles from landfills, Asics said. Each piece is made with six to 16 plastic bottles-worth of recycled plastic. The collection retails for $30-$65, and is available on the brand’s e-commerce site.  Asics North...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Kanye
Sourcing Journal

Thieves and Teens Have the Same Taste in Sneakers

The sneaker brand that criminals can’t stop stealing is the maker that’s got a stranglehold on Kanye-loving kids. That’s according to the latest Piper Sandler teen survey, which tapped 14,500 high-school-age youth averaging 15.8 years old to discover the who and what behind the next gen’s spending trends. They resoundingly voted Nike as their preferred brand for footwear (60 percent) and apparel (31 percent), cementing the Swoosh in the No. 1 spot. The Jordan Brand owner also ranked among the Top 4 shopping sites with 6 percent, though Amazon again dominated with more 52 percent saying the digital juggernaut gets the...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Joins Brands Backtracking on Sustainability Claims

Zalando has dropped its sustainability “flag” after a Norwegian jury presented the Berlin-based fashion purveyor with its inaugural grønnvaskingsprisen, or greenwashing prize, last week. The online retailer, which serves 25 European markets, debuted the concept in 2019 to help consumers more easily locate products made with better-for-the-planet materials or processes. Zalando had decided to do this, it said then, because it saw an uptick in searches for terms such as “organic” or “fair trade” on its website, indicating a groundswell of interest in clothing and footwear with those attributes. The flag started appearing on sneakers, jeans and dresses by brands such...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Sustainable Fashion#Cotton Recycling#Business Industry#Linus Business#A European Union#The New Cotton Project#Aalto University#European
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Is the ‘Sneaker Supercycle’ for Real?

Heading into the 2022 holiday season, consumer footwear preferences could be at a crossroads. On one hand, one analyst believes the best is yet to come from sneaker sales. And on the other, it appears demand for dressier footwear is kicking back into gear, as categories like boots and loafers further gather steam among consumers returning to work and suiting up for weddings, galas and nights out on the town. “We are in the beginning of a sneaker supercycle,” Omar Saad, managing director at Evercore ISI said during an Oct. 8 Yahoo Finance Live interview. “People are wearing sneakers more. Their...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

H&M, Boohoo and Zara All Have This in Common

After a weak third quarter, H&M is looking to save 2.0 billion Swedish Krona ($177 million) annually, and it might get some of that by seeing if customers are okay with paying a fee to return online purchases they don’t want to keep. In a Nutshell: H&M cited high inflation, its exit from Russia in the wake of the country’s Ukraine invasion, and a European heatwave that weighed on sales as the reasons why third-quarter profits fell. “The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia. This has had a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year

Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when  “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Threat Back on the Table

The union representing railroad building and maintenance employees said Monday its members have rejected a tentative agreement with employers, raising the possibility yet again of a future strike. The dozen unions involved in the national collective bargaining process with the country’s major railroads are in various stages of the voting process in which members decide whether to ratify tentative contracts struck by their leadership. The negotiations had been a source of anxiety within the shipping community last month as some unions were still without tentative deals as a deadline loomed before workers and employers could have engaged in a strike...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, JCPenney Kids’ Sleepwear Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled children’s sleepwear sold at JCPenney and Amazon that violate federal flammability standards and pose burn hazards. According to the agency, both products put children wearing the sleepwear at risk of injury. Amazon has to take down approximately 9,200 children’s bathrobes produced by Chinese manufacturer and nightgown seller Ekouaer. Made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester, the hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target

Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week.  That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions.  The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Zegna Baruffa Teams With Woolmark for Pro-Merino Campaign

Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, a specialist in the production of fine yarns for knitwear, is highlighting the sustainability and quality of Merino wool in a new marketing campaign supported by The Woolmark Company that targets consumers, as well as the textile trade. A spinner for more than 160 years, Italian company Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia each year buys approximately 10 million kilograms of raw Australian Merino wool for its yarns. To support its efforts to promote Merino wool as a sustainable and quality fiber, and drive sales, Australian Wool Innovation’s marketing arm, The Woolmark Company, has joined forces with the Biella-based...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Launches Its Sixth Sustainable Denim Wardrobe Capsule

Lenzing Group is keeping it simple. The fiber giant unveiled its sixth collaborative Sustainable Denim Wardrobe capsule collection called “Simple Pleasures.” Created to showcase its Tencel Lyocell fiber and its variants, the collection centers on classic pieces made with fabrics from Bossa Denim, Cone Denim, Kaihara, Orta Anadolu and Prosperity. Lenzing also worked with Dutch digital printer House of U, garment maker Denim Moda, sewing thread supplier Coats, trims supplier Jawaid Bross and Brazilian print designer Betina Grosser Martins. Laundry technology company Jeanologia provided the garment finishing for the collection. The concept for the collection was inspired by Ingrid Fetell Lee’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Why Cotton Got New Sustainability Framework

Better Cotton wants sustainability to be a team sport. The cotton farming nonprofit unveiled Thursday the Delta Framework, a shared set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors. The culmination of three years of collaboration with Better Cotton’s cross-sector partners, the initiative seeks to provide greater harmonization when measuring and reporting the progress of farms involved in sustainable commodity certification schemes or other sustainable agriculture initiatives. “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector,” Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said. “The...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

How Fendi’s $3,290 Baguette Bags Get Made

Fendi is giving consumers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into its operations, allowing the public to access its salons and footwear and accessories factories over the next three days. Beginning Friday, the Italian fashion house will participate in Les Journées Particulières, a no-cost, 52-brand event hosted by parent company LVMH. The label will allow visitors to explore its newest operations—a leather goods factory in Capannuccia, near Florence, and a shoe manufacturing facility in the coastal town of Fermo, Marche. The Palazzo Fendi flagship boutique in Rome, which houses its in-store fur atelier and Privé private apartment, is also open to the public. According to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy