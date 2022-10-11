ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carrie Underwood Announces “Hate My Heart” As Next Single At Country Radio

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247yVJ_0iUTRiez00
Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio.

She just announced “Hate My Heart,” from her recent Denim & Rhinestones record, will be hitting airwaves across the country soon.

Her previous single, “Ghost Story,” peaked at #6 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart, and she announced this one just in time to hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, saying it’s one she’s really looking forward to playing live:

“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album.

I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time.”

“Hate My Heart” was a co-write between Carrie and frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as Hardy, who Carrie says brought a really fresh take to the writing room:

It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and an energy to the track.”

Her extensive tour trek kicks off this Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina:

“So excited to rock out to my next single ‘Hate My Heart’ LIVE on tour starting this Saturday!

This was such a fun song to create with @ifiwerehillarylindsey, @garciaofficial, and @hardy!”

2022-2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates:

October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

November 2, 2022 Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 3, 2022 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022 Moline, IL – Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

February 2, 2023 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023m Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023m Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023 Washington DC – Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023 Boston, MA – TD Garden

February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 21, 2023 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023 Portland, OR – MODA Center

March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

“Hate My Heart”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

210K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy