Carrie Underwood Announces “Hate My Heart” As Next Single At Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio.
She just announced “Hate My Heart,” from her recent Denim & Rhinestones record, will be hitting airwaves across the country soon.
Her previous single, “Ghost Story,” peaked at #6 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart, and she announced this one just in time to hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, saying it’s one she’s really looking forward to playing live:
“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album.
I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.
This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time.”
“Hate My Heart” was a co-write between Carrie and frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as Hardy, who Carrie says brought a really fresh take to the writing room:
It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and an energy to the track.”
Her extensive tour trek kicks off this Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina:
“So excited to rock out to my next single ‘Hate My Heart’ LIVE on tour starting this Saturday!
This was such a fun song to create with @ifiwerehillarylindsey, @garciaofficial, and @hardy!”
2022-2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates:
October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
November 2, 2022 Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 3, 2022 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 Moline, IL – Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
February 2, 2023 Miami, FL – FTX Arena
February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
February 10, 2023 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023m Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023m Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023 Washington DC – Capital One Arena
February 17, 2023 Boston, MA – TD Garden
February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
February 21, 2023 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 Portland, OR – MODA Center
March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
“Hate My Heart”
