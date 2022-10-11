Carrie Underwood Announces “Hate My Heart” As Next Single At Country Radio

Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio.

She just announced “Hate My Heart,” from her recent Denim & Rhinestones record, will be hitting airwaves across the country soon.

Her previous single, “Ghost Story,” peaked at #6 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart, and she announced this one just in time to hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, saying it’s one she’s really looking forward to playing live:

“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album.

I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time.”

“Hate My Heart” was a co-write between Carrie and frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, as well as Hardy, who Carrie says brought a really fresh take to the writing room:

It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with Hardy, who brought a cool vibe and an energy to the track.”

Her extensive tour trek kicks off this Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina:

“So excited to rock out to my next single ‘Hate My Heart’ LIVE on tour starting this Saturday!

This was such a fun song to create with @ifiwerehillarylindsey, @garciaofficial, and @hardy!”

2022-2023 Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates:

October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

November 2, 2022 Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 3, 2022 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022 Moline, IL – Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

February 2, 2023 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023m Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023m Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023 Washington DC – Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023 Boston, MA – TD Garden

February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 21, 2023 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023 Portland, OR – MODA Center

March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

“Hate My Heart”