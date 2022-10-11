ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” Isn’t Sad . . . But It’ll Definitely Make You Cry

By McKenzie Campbell
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
Derrek Kupish

Back at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Tanya Tucker won her first two Grammys, one of which was for “Bring My Flowers Now” in the Best Country Song category.

I have to admit that it wasn’t until recently that I started going through Tucker’s discography, and it’s a shame because her music might be some of my favorite classic country stuff.

But when I saw the thumbnail on YouTube for the video of “Bring My Flowers Now” and saw that it was the song that got her her first Grammy, I knew I had to pay extra attention to this song. And, man, am I glad I did.

I am kinda obsessed with any video (music video, tv show, movie) that’s in black and white, especially if it’s been made recently. So that’s why I was originally drawn to this Tucker song.

After listening to it though, I was stuck hugging my pillow and sobbing for a good few minutes and couldn’t figure out why.

The song isn’t sad. As a matter of fact, it’s more of this acceptance of an inevitable end but also the desire to show love and appreciation while we and our loved ones are still here.

It’s very much like Garth Brooks’s “If Tomorrow Never Comes” in that way. And that song definitely doesn’t make me cry (though maybe that’s an unpopular opinion).

I think what makes this song more emotional for me is that Tucker is reminiscing about all of the ways that she wishes she had shown love or simply been better:

“I wish I’d been a better friend

A better daughter to my mother

There’s no going back when your back’s against the wind”

This song has this sense of regret, but it’s also hopeful in its own sad way. Though Tucker wishes she had been better, she is telling us not to make the same mistakes.

We have the time (not much but some) to be better, so don’t waste it by waiting until those people are gone:

“So if you got love, then you’re sittin’ on a gold mine

And you can’t take it with you when you go

So don’t wait to help your sister

Forgive your brother and your neighbor

We all think we’ve got the time until we don’t”

The song takes the cliche “life is short” and creates this unique song about not waiting. What’s the use of loving someone when they’re gone? They can’t truly appreciate it.

So, instead, love them now:

“Don’t spend time, tears, or money

On my old breathless body

If your heart is in them flowers, bring ’em on”

Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Garth Brooks
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

210K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
