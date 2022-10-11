Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” Isn’t Sad . . . But It’ll Definitely Make You Cry

Derrek Kupish

Back at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Tanya Tucker won her first two Grammys, one of which was for “Bring My Flowers Now” in the Best Country Song category.

I have to admit that it wasn’t until recently that I started going through Tucker’s discography, and it’s a shame because her music might be some of my favorite classic country stuff.

But when I saw the thumbnail on YouTube for the video of “Bring My Flowers Now” and saw that it was the song that got her her first Grammy, I knew I had to pay extra attention to this song. And, man, am I glad I did.

I am kinda obsessed with any video (music video, tv show, movie) that’s in black and white, especially if it’s been made recently. So that’s why I was originally drawn to this Tucker song.

After listening to it though, I was stuck hugging my pillow and sobbing for a good few minutes and couldn’t figure out why.

The song isn’t sad. As a matter of fact, it’s more of this acceptance of an inevitable end but also the desire to show love and appreciation while we and our loved ones are still here.

It’s very much like Garth Brooks’s “If Tomorrow Never Comes” in that way. And that song definitely doesn’t make me cry (though maybe that’s an unpopular opinion).

I think what makes this song more emotional for me is that Tucker is reminiscing about all of the ways that she wishes she had shown love or simply been better:

“I wish I’d been a better friend

A better daughter to my mother

There’s no going back when your back’s against the wind”

This song has this sense of regret, but it’s also hopeful in its own sad way. Though Tucker wishes she had been better, she is telling us not to make the same mistakes.

We have the time (not much but some) to be better, so don’t waste it by waiting until those people are gone:

“So if you got love, then you’re sittin’ on a gold mine

And you can’t take it with you when you go

So don’t wait to help your sister

Forgive your brother and your neighbor

We all think we’ve got the time until we don’t”

The song takes the cliche “life is short” and creates this unique song about not waiting. What’s the use of loving someone when they’re gone? They can’t truly appreciate it.

So, instead, love them now:

“Don’t spend time, tears, or money

On my old breathless body

If your heart is in them flowers, bring ’em on”