KVUE
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
TikTok Is Obsessed With An ASL Interpreter's Good Energy At Austin City Limits 2022 (VIDEO)
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held yearly in Austin, TX, provides an experience that caters to all types of music lovers. One way they do so is by positioning American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at the front of the stage, so deaf attendees can, too, enjoy the shows.
From heat to mud to 20 incredible years of music: A look back at the Austin City Limits Music Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — As far as music festivals go, that first Austin City Limits festival in 2002 was a modest affair, with 67 bands and a one-day pass for only $25. That first year, about 25,000 people were expected to attend, but 42,000 showed up. And with that, an Austin tradition was born.
KVUE
UT band unveils new bass drum during football game against Iowa State University
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Longhorn Band is unveiling its new custom-built bass drum, which is even larger than its original drum, at the home game against Iowa State University. Named "Big Bertha II," the new bass drum comes after 100 years of service...
Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
KVUE
Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes. About 14 Austin...
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
KVUE
Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day
AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Alex Jones returns to Austin court in fight over $49.3M compensation for Sandy Hook parents
AUSTIN, Texas — Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, will be back in court after a decision was made by a Connecticut jury for the harm caused when he portrayed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Stateman, Jones will...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Kacey Musgraves adds Ted Cruz to ‘High Horse’ lyrics, singing that he ‘kills the buzz’
Kacey Musgraves is singing a swipe at Sen. Ted Cruz, crooning during a concert in Austin that the Texas Republican “kills the buzz.” The Grammy Award winner inserted Cruz’s name into a line of one of her songs while performing on Sunday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. While singing “High Horse,” the Lone […]
Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day
AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
KVUE
