ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes. About 14 Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Harry Styles
KVUE

Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Moody Center#The University Of Texas
KVUE

Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige

AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KVUE

Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy