Ethereum and Other Risk Assets Setting Up for Trend Reversals, Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal – But There’s a Catch

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Called 2022 Market Crash Says Now Is Not the Time To Be Bearish
The widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the king crypto’s current fall from all-time highs says today is not the day for a bearish outlook. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 550,600 followers that they are bullish on Bitcoin in the near future. “I’m still bullish short-term. This is...
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Predicts 248% Rally for Solana-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Target
A closely followed trader says that he’s investing in one Solana-based (SOL) move-to-earn project with the expectation that the token will spark a series of massive rallies. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 551,000 Twitter followers that he thinks the crypto markets will pick a direction early next month once the Federal Reserve confirms another interest rate hike.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Explodes 200% in Just One Week As Crypto Market Volatility Returns
MDEX (MDX), which bills itself as a “composite DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem,” is trading at $0.18 at time of writing, up from $0.06 seven days ago. The 183rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is also up more than 44% in the past 24 hours alone. MDEX operates a...
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Issues Dire Warning on Economy and Markets, Says Bitcoin May Protect Wealth
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is issuing a dire warning, saying investors must protect their wealth from an impending economic collapse. Kiyosaki tells his 2.1 million Twitter followers that investors can keep their capital intact amid an economic meltdown by loading up on gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Ethereum, Solana and Cardano Signal Weakness Is Coming to Altcoin Market, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
Crypto analyst and DataDash host Nicholas Merten is predicting altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) will drop lower in value. In a new video, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that the 200-day moving average against Bitcoin (BTC) is now acting as a line of resistance for multiple altcoins in a bear market.
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
Ripple Remittances Partner Says SEC’s Claim That XRP Is an ‘Investment Contract’ Is False
A partner company of payments platform Ripple says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) claims that XRP is an investment contract are untrue. According to new documents, I-Remit, a global remittances network, is filing an amicus brief in support of Ripple claiming that the SEC’s claims against the firm hold no water.
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
Metaverse Projects and Blockchain Games Attract $1,300,000,000 in Investment in Q3 Amid Crypto Winter: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report shows that the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry continue to thrive even as the broader crypto markets remain in the red. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to the $3.1 billion that the crypto segment received in Q2.
Office of Foreign Assets Control Sued by Crypto Think Tank Over Tornado Cash Bans
A cryptocurrency-focused advocacy group is challenging the validity of the US sanction against crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. On August 8th, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed a ban on Tornado Cash citing that the protocol is used in illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism.
Crypto Exchange Binance Announces $500,000,000 in Funding To Support Critical Bitcoin Sector
The world’s largest crypto exchange platform is announcing plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to support Bitcoin (BTC) mining. In a new company press release, Binance says it is launching a $500 million fundraising pool to support the crypto mining industry. “As one of the world’s leading...
Elon Musk Launches Foul Fragrance, Accepts Payment in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Additional Altcoins
Elon Musk is adding a new quirky product to his company’s lineup of goods and services that can be paid for with crypto. The billionaire’s tunneling startup Boring Company just launched a perfume called Burnt Hair, which Musk describes as “the finest fragrance on Earth.”. “With a...
Top Stablecoin Tether (USDT) Slashes $30,000,000,000 in Commercial Paper Holdings, Buys Up U.S. Treasury Bills
Top stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) is completing its goal of eliminating commercial paper holdings from its reserves before the end of 2022. The firm says it has finally cut its commercial paper investments to zero from over $30 billion in September last year and is moving to diversify its portfolio.
Top Crypto Analyst Warns Cardano Could Crash Further by Over 50%, Predicts What’s Next for Solana and Fantom
Closely followed crypto strategist Jason Pizzino is warning Cardano holders that ADA may witness an additional decline of over 50% even after this year’s deep correction. In a new strategy session, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that regardless of the smart contract platform’s fundamental growth over the past months, the charts tell him that ADA could ignite another sell-off event if it fails to hold a key support level.
