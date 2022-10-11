ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims from this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this week:. 26-year-old Dorian J. Abrams was killed on October 12, 2022, in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. 45-year-old Diondrea Lee was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Baker Street. So far...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the back in Northwest, 2 wounded in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Friday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the back....
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
BALTIMORE, MD

