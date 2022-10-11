Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Exclusive: Ivan Bates on rebuilding state's attorney's office, policies, and squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Running unopposed in November, Ivan Bates is Baltimore City’s likely next top prosecutor and in an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, Bates said there’s a lot of work to do to start rebuilding some of the relationships among leaders and the community. Bates, a...
Exclusive: Ivan Bates talks about sending message to violent criminals: 'I'm not playing'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ivan Bates, Baltimore’s likely next top prosecutor, outlined several key priorities once he takes office in January during an exclusive interview with FOX45’s Mikenzie Frost. Bates, a defense attorney now, is running unopposed in the November election and will give up his practice when...
Couple targeted outside Baltimore restaurant, fugitive wanted | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A fugitive with a checkered past is accused of brutally beating a couple outside of a Baltimore restaurant. Tyler Walker, 30, of Elkridge is wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges. The US Marshals Service has now joined the search for him. August 21, 2022.
CAPTURED | Man wanted in connection to possible human trafficking case in custody
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It's a disturbing case featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted and involved the attempted human trafficking of a Baltimore child. According to the US Marshals Service, a man wanted in connection to the investigation is now in custody. The federal agency says a viewer recognized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
BPD: Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in connection to SE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to a Southeast Baltimore shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 6th at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street. When officers arrived to the...
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims from this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this week:. 26-year-old Dorian J. Abrams was killed on October 12, 2022, in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. 45-year-old Diondrea Lee was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2800 block of Baker Street. So far...
8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
Homicide, shooting exactly one hour apart overnight in south Baltimore, say police
Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings in south Baltimore overnight, one of which was fatal. Just before 12:45 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man who had been...
Anne Arundel County Police officer suspended after assault accusation, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay after an incident in Baltimore City. The Anne Arundel Police Department said it became aware of an "out-of-county incident" on October 13. Baltimore City police issued a criminal summons for the officer....
Medical examiner rules death of 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state medical examiner ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy in March a homicide, and the case remains open, according to Baltimore City Police. On March 6, officers in northwest Baltimore were called to a home in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child.
Man shot in the back in Northwest, 2 wounded in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Friday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the back....
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
Man found shot and killed in car in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was found shot to death in a car last night in northwest Baltimore. Police say they were called to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road just after 7 p.m. on October 13 for a report of shots fired. When officers...
Police: Man arrested in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to an East Baltimore shooting that happened in April. Police said the shooting happened on April 29th at approximately 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue. When officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
Baltimore man finds lottery treasure with random lucky license tag numbers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore recently won $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 game by playing random license plate numbers, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. 52-year-old Michael Jones discovered his big win sitting at home watching a game. “When I saw that my...
3 people wounded after shooting near dollar store in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot Thursday near a dollar store in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill section, city police said. Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.
