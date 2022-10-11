Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
TMZ.com
Willie Spence's Family Doesn't Believe Alcohol Contributed to Fatal Crash
The family of Willie Spence, the "American Idol" runner-up who died in a Tennessee car accident, doesn't think alcohol played a role -- instead, their alternate theory centers around his weekend activity. Family sources tell TMZ ... Willie was leaving Tennessee State University's homecoming weekend when the crash happened, and...
Complex
Dallas Woman Shot and Killed Over Pick-Up Basketball Game
A Dallas woman is dead after her friend opened fire following a pick-up basketball game. Fox 4 reports Asia Womack was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park. According to her family, Womack won the game, at which point the shooter, who they say knew her, shot her five times as she walked home. Womack suffered several gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
TMZ.com
'Teen Mom' Star Jaylan Mobley Moves Out of Leah Messer's Home After Split
"Teen Mom" star Leah Messer's now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley is movin' out of the place they once called home together ... this coming days after putting an end to their brief engagement. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jaylan took his stuff Thursday from the West Virginia...
TMZ.com
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud
Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival. Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows...
Kobe Bryant Told His 2008 Olympics Teammates “Don’t Do Nothing” For His 30th Birthday But LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, And Others Decide To Surprise Him With A Song And Cake: "He Had A Wall Up With People."
Carmelo Anthony recounted the days leading up to Kobe Bryant's birthday when the late star didn't want anything special planned.
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
Kevin Durant explains why his altercation with Draymond Green is different to Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.
TMZ.com
Alvin Kamara Sued Over Alleged Vegas Beatdown, Man Seeking $10 Million
New Orleans Saints superstar Alvin Kamara is being sued for allegedly attacking a man outside a Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in February ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. The plaintiff, Darnell Greene, claims he was among a group of people waiting for an elevator near Drai's around 6:30 AM...
TMZ.com
50 Cent's Son Marquise Jackson Wants Serious Face-to-Face Time, Not Money
50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson is ready and willing to mend their relationship -- yes, even if it means paying -- but he's clarifying ... it's not dear old Dad's money he wants. Marquise tells TMZ Hip Hop he meant what he said, in a now-viral post, about putting up...
