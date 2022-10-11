Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
WFMJ.com
Local church hosts book sale; looking for volunteers
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman on Stadium drive is hosting its 66th annual book sale From Oct. 12- 14. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday all paperback books will cost 25 cents; on Friday books will be half off until 4 p.m. and all books will be reduced to one dollar for the remainder of the day.
Lisbon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WFMJ.com
Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot
Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
Commissioner discusses ‘vulnerable’ Guatemalan population in Salem
The community's population is difficult to track due to a lingering sense of distrust of the government.
WFMJ.com
Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially stop EMS assistance for Boardman
The Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially be cutting ties with Boardman when offering EMS services according to a letter sent to Boardman Trustees last week. This is the second letter sent by the fire department to trustees. The letter states that the provision of EMS services to the township is unfair to Canfield taxpayers, as Boardman's fire department does not provide reciprocal services.
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
weirstudentmedia.com
The Loss of a Band Director
The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
daltonkidronnews.com
Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn
DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
WFMJ.com
Jewish hate is on the rise, artists join together to spread awareness
Antisemitism is on the rise both nationally and locally. The Mahoning Valley is working to stop this in Youngstown. 'Chalk Over Hate' at the Jewish Community Center brought artists, even one from Texas, to bring awareness in hopes this will end Jewish hate. The American Jewish Committee Reports that one...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 14th
Vindicator file photo / October 13, 1957 | A color guard of ROTC at Youngstown University led the parade 65 years ago that kicked off the Youngstown Community Chest campaign. 1997: Brian Brennan, president of the Association of Classified Employees at Youngstown State University, and G.L. Mears, YSU executive vice president, unveiled a plaque on YSU's Veterans Plaza honoring those who have served in the US. Military.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
WFMJ.com
Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied
Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
WTRF
Jefferson County road closures next week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
WFMJ.com
State Golf: Warren JFK 7th & Mooney 10th after day one
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Warren JFK boys golf team is seventh & Cardinal Mooney tenth after the first day of the Division III State tournament. Mooney's Rocco Turner leads all individuals after shooting a 74. The Eagles are 28 shots off the pace & the Cardinals 46 shots behind leader...
