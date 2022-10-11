ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'

Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Local church hosts book sale; looking for volunteers

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman on Stadium drive is hosting its 66th annual book sale From Oct. 12- 14. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday all paperback books will cost 25 cents; on Friday books will be half off until 4 p.m. and all books will be reduced to one dollar for the remainder of the day.
BOARDMAN, OH
High School Football PRO

Lisbon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The United High School football team will have a game with David Anderson High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot

Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
City
Lisbon, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lisbon, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
Lisbon, OH
Society
WFMJ.com

Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially stop EMS assistance for Boardman

The Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially be cutting ties with Boardman when offering EMS services according to a letter sent to Boardman Trustees last week. This is the second letter sent by the fire department to trustees. The letter states that the provision of EMS services to the township is unfair to Canfield taxpayers, as Boardman's fire department does not provide reciprocal services.
CANFIELD, OH
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Jewish hate is on the rise, artists join together to spread awareness

Antisemitism is on the rise both nationally and locally. The Mahoning Valley is working to stop this in Youngstown. 'Chalk Over Hate' at the Jewish Community Center brought artists, even one from Texas, to bring awareness in hopes this will end Jewish hate. The American Jewish Committee Reports that one...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 14th

Vindicator file photo / October 13, 1957 | A color guard of ROTC at Youngstown University led the parade 65 years ago that kicked off the Youngstown Community Chest campaign. 1997: Brian Brennan, president of the Association of Classified Employees at Youngstown State University, and G.L. Mears, YSU executive vice president, unveiled a plaque on YSU's Veterans Plaza honoring those who have served in the US. Military.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied

Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
CAMPBELL, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

State Golf: Warren JFK 7th & Mooney 10th after day one

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Warren JFK boys golf team is seventh & Cardinal Mooney tenth after the first day of the Division III State tournament. Mooney's Rocco Turner leads all individuals after shooting a 74. The Eagles are 28 shots off the pace & the Cardinals 46 shots behind leader...
WARREN, OH

