Creatio Named a Leader and High Performer in 9 Categories Including No-Code, Low-Code, BPM, CRM, and Contact Center Software I Fall 2022 by G2

Nividous Launches Enhanced IDP Capabilities within its Integrated Intelligent Automation Platform
Nividous has recently introduced improvements to its platform’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities. These new advancements allow out-of-the-box data extraction from any document type (such as invoices, identity cards, and loan applications) and various formats, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured. The new IDP improvements are enabled by the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and intelligent Computer Vision (CV) technologies natively available within the Nividous platform.
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Siena Analytics Joins Splunk Partnerverse to Build Applications that Provide Real-Time Visibility into Warehouse Operations
Siena Analytics, a leader in supply chain AI and image recognition for high-volume logistics, announces today that it has joined Partnerverse™ – the Splunk partner program for accelerating customer success. Through this partnership, Siena is able to build powerful applications for supply chain operations that improve data accessibility, enable simple monitoring of inventory, and share business insights.
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
New Research from G2 Highlights Deltek’s Continued Project-Based ERP Leadership with Deltek Vantagepoint
Deltek received numerous accolades in G2’s Fall Reports and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the eighth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid Report for Project-Based ERP for the eighth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Its rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from the user community, as well as online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek Costpoint once again took home Leader badges in the project-based ERP category. Deltek products including Vantagepoint, Costpoint and Ajera were also recognized for having the Highest User Adoption, being a High Performer and Best Meeting Requirements for Small Businesses, as well as being a Momentum Leader.
SetSail Releases 2023 RevOps Salary and Career Guide to Provide Visibility to Sales & Revenue Professionals
SetSail’s resource is the first guide dedicated to RevOps salary benchmarks. It includes guidance on the RevOps career framework, advice from thought leaders, trends, and more. SetSail, a revenue intelligence company that gives B2B organizations actionable visibility to unlock sales data and drive consistent growth, has released the 2023...
NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. “As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s...
Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”
New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
Kinaxis Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Global Supply Chain Management and Concurrent Planning
Kinaxis Inc. the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make the market’s leading supply chain management solution, Kinaxis RapidResponse, available on Google Cloud. RapidResponse is the only platform capable of delivering true concurrent planning, which enables...
Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite
Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.
Chili Piper Launches Distro for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Chili Piper’s customers can now benefit from automated routing, lead-to-account matching, and service-level agreement (SLA) management. Chili Piper, an inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, announced it has launched its routing solution, Distro for Salesforce, on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to automate lead routing and assignment to their reps.
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
Poly Delivers Extensive Portfolio of Devices Certified for Microsoft Teams to Achieve Greater Meeting Collaboration
Poly’s Breadth of Pro-Grade Audio and Video Solutions Take Hybrid Work to the Next Level. Poly, a global provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, announced its expanded portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified solutions designed to deliver greater meeting equity and collaboration worldwide. Poly’s diverse product portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified devices are designed for every type of meeting space and workstyle.
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. MotionPoint’s focus...
Kastle joins Microsoft’s Partnership Ecosystem to drive the Future of the Connected Workplace
At the annual Ignite Conference, Microsoft announced an ecosystem of partners – including Kastle – building on top of Microsoft’s new Connected Workplace platform, Microsoft Places. “Addressing the unique challenges brought on by new ways of work requires collaboration across the Connected Workplace category,” said Lars Johnson,...
DataParser supports new features in Zoom, Slack and Webex
New versions of DataParser for Slack, Webex and Zoom are now available. 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to collect and format third party data for archiving and eDiscovery, continues to add features to major interfaces. Slack, Webex and Zoom modules have all been updated to include the last features and releases. As data source partners, like Zoom, Salesforce and Cisco enhance their platforms with new features, 17a-4 is committed to providing support.
New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities
Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks recently completed a comprehensive platform integration with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. This option allows U.S. and Canada-based ITSPs, MSPs, VARs and other BlueStar partners to retrieve product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.
Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board
Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
