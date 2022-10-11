Read full article on original website
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
SalesTechStar Interview With Frank Dale, SVP of Product at Salesloft
Frank Dale, SVP of Product at Salesloft chats about the challenges that B2B sellers often face today with a few tips that can help alleviate most of them:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Frank, tell us about yourself and your role at Salesloft. How has your journey been in the B2B tech market so far?
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires
New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations
Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
Kastle joins Microsoft’s Partnership Ecosystem to drive the Future of the Connected Workplace
At the annual Ignite Conference, Microsoft announced an ecosystem of partners – including Kastle – building on top of Microsoft’s new Connected Workplace platform, Microsoft Places. “Addressing the unique challenges brought on by new ways of work requires collaboration across the Connected Workplace category,” said Lars Johnson,...
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Completes Re-Brand of ExtenData Solutions
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, announced the completion of its re-branding ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to serve its customers better and deepen its expertise in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and hospitality verticals. Prior to its acquisition by DecisionPoint in 2020, ExtenData was a privately held company headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”
New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022
HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
The company has been recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and for driving sustainable practices in every leg of the supply chain. Manhattan Associates Inc, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.
Munro Footwear Group Selects NewStore to Innovate Customer Experience in Australian Retail
The footwear retailer will roll out the NewStore mobile POS to modernize the retail experience across its family of brands. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) will deploy its mobile POS across its five retail banners. The rollout will span more than 260 store locations, replacing the retailer’s legacy POS. By enabling team members to assist and check out customers from anywhere on the store floor with just an iPhone, MFG will completely reimagine its brands’ physical shopping experiences.
Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and...
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation
A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI. Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.
SetSail Releases 2023 RevOps Salary and Career Guide to Provide Visibility to Sales & Revenue Professionals
SetSail’s resource is the first guide dedicated to RevOps salary benchmarks. It includes guidance on the RevOps career framework, advice from thought leaders, trends, and more. SetSail, a revenue intelligence company that gives B2B organizations actionable visibility to unlock sales data and drive consistent growth, has released the 2023...
Anblicks achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation
Anblicks achieved advanced tier partnership and enhanced its capabilities to help customers with cloud-strategy, application migration and modernizing cloud data platforms on AWS platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in the AWS partner network platform by achieving...
