These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Space Tourist Dennis Tito Plans to Take Wife on Trip Around the Moon Aboard Elon Musk's Starship
Dennis Tito, the world's first space tourist, plans to take his wife Akiko on a belated honeymoon to the moon. The couple, who has been married for two years, said the idea arose during a visit to the SpaceX Starship development complex near Brownsville, Texas. "I've been thinking about flying...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Pregnant Firefighter Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim and Then Gives Birth
Maryland firefighter Megan Warfield was "just a week or so shy of her due date" when the crash occurred earlier this month, according to her volunteer fire department A pregnant Maryland firefighter did not let labor stop her from helping a person trapped in a car after they were both involved in a serious car crash earlier this month. And less than 24 hours later, she gave birth to her third child. Megan Warfield had just finished hosting a memorial golf tournament honoring her late father in early October when she was involved...
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
Dr. Oz's Seemingly Candid Encounter with a Grieving Black Community Member Was More Staged Than He Let On
A candid moment at a recent campaign event hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz is being called into question, after The Intercept reported that a grieving woman comforted by the candidate was also a paid campaign staffer. The outlet reports that the woman, Sheila Armstrong, was featured prominently at a Sept....
Allison Appleby Won Miss Dallas Teen with Her Service Dog Brady At Her Side
"Me? A princess? SHUT UP!" wrote new Miss Dallas Teen USA Allison Appleby on Instagram after her crowning Allison Appleby was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA on Sunday with her service dog in training, Brady, at her side. The pageant winner, 17, opened up about her experience competing for the Miss Dallas Teen USA crown in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing that she attended her first pageant competition "with the intentions of having fun and advocating for other girls with disabilities." "Me? A princess? SHUT...
Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program
Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Staff smartly handles a sexist customer who demands female employee get him 'one of the boys'
People in the service industry meet all sorts of customers in their line of work. From the extremely respectful to the rude and demanding ones, we've all heard both good and bad stories about employee-staff interactions over the years. The r/MaliciousCompliance Reddit community is a treasure trove of such stories as members often share creative ways in which they've maliciously complied with a difficult customer, co-worker or boss. Reddit user u/WoolliesMudcake did the same recently when they recounted how they dealt with a customer who asked his female co-worker to "get one of the boys" to help him.
artandeducation.net
2022–II Semester: Ecological Rights and Activist Participation
LA ESCUELA___ begins its second semester of creating spaces for learning in collaboration with artists, researchers, institutions, and communities and working collectively in public spaces across Latin America. With geographic decentralization as a premise, the second semester will unfold online and on-site through formative projects in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, and Ecuador. This semester features Sara Garzón (Colombia) and Catarina Duncan (Brazil) as guest scholars, who have developed editorial and research programs on contemporary perspectives and experiences of art as education that are driven by ecological, political, and cultural issues relevant to Latin America and in line with the curatorial axes of LA ESCUELA___’s platform. Throughout the 2022–II semester these topics will be addressed through corporal manifestations across the performing arts and street activism. Such situations, in which the body is exposed to vulnerability and risk, relate to other entities that are essential for life—such as nature, food, and the spiritual—which are necessarily political.
Phys.org
Gender stereotypes lead recruiters to discriminate against men
Men who apply for female-dominated jobs face a significant chance of being rejected at application stage, suggesting the existence of deep-rooted gender stereotypes. After submitting more than 12,000 resumes to over 4,000 job adverts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a study by King's Business School and Monash University's Business School in Victoria, Australia, found that male applicants received around 40% fewer call-backs for roles that are typically dominated by females than women with identical qualifications and experience.
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
California Officially Bans Gender-Based Pricing on Products
As CVS Pharmacy trends for lowering prices to combat the 'pink tax' in 12 states, California lawmakers have officially banned gender-based pricing moving forward. Credit: Zoranm (Getty Images)
