ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
People

Pregnant Firefighter Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim and Then Gives Birth

Maryland firefighter Megan Warfield was "just a week or so shy of her due date" when the crash occurred earlier this month, according to her volunteer fire department A pregnant Maryland firefighter did not let labor stop her from helping a person trapped in a car after they were both involved in a serious car crash earlier this month. And less than 24 hours later, she gave birth to her third child. Megan Warfield had just finished hosting a memorial golf tournament honoring her late father in early October when she was involved...
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
People

Allison Appleby Won Miss Dallas Teen with Her Service Dog Brady At Her Side

"Me? A princess? SHUT UP!" wrote new Miss Dallas Teen USA Allison Appleby on Instagram after her crowning Allison Appleby was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA on Sunday with her service dog in training, Brady, at her side. The pageant winner, 17, opened up about her experience competing for the Miss Dallas Teen USA crown in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing that she attended her first pageant competition "with the intentions of having fun and advocating for other girls with disabilities." "Me? A princess? SHUT...
DALLAS, TX
PYMNTS

Walmart Aims to Cure Healthcare Inequality With Research Program

Walmart has launched the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI), a project the mammoth retailer said is designed to increase community access to healthcare research. “WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities including older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations,” Walmart said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 11).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Pesticides#Cerebral Palsy#Saving Bees#Japanese#Non English
Upworthy

Staff smartly handles a sexist customer who demands female employee get him 'one of the boys'

People in the service industry meet all sorts of customers in their line of work. From the extremely respectful to the rude and demanding ones, we've all heard both good and bad stories about employee-staff interactions over the years. The r/MaliciousCompliance Reddit community is a treasure trove of such stories as members often share creative ways in which they've maliciously complied with a difficult customer, co-worker or boss. Reddit user u/WoolliesMudcake did the same recently when they recounted how they dealt with a customer who asked his female co-worker to "get one of the boys" to help him.
SOCIETY
artandeducation.net

2022–II Semester: Ecological Rights and Activist Participation

LA ESCUELA___ begins its second semester of creating spaces for learning in collaboration with artists, researchers, institutions, and communities and working collectively in public spaces across Latin America. With geographic decentralization as a premise, the second semester will unfold online and on-site through formative projects in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, and Ecuador. This semester features Sara Garzón (Colombia) and Catarina Duncan (Brazil) as guest scholars, who have developed editorial and research programs on contemporary perspectives and experiences of art as education that are driven by ecological, political, and cultural issues relevant to Latin America and in line with the curatorial axes of LA ESCUELA___’s platform. Throughout the 2022–II semester these topics will be addressed through corporal manifestations across the performing arts and street activism. Such situations, in which the body is exposed to vulnerability and risk, relate to other entities that are essential for life—such as nature, food, and the spiritual—which are necessarily political.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Gender stereotypes lead recruiters to discriminate against men

Men who apply for female-dominated jobs face a significant chance of being rejected at application stage, suggesting the existence of deep-rooted gender stereotypes. After submitting more than 12,000 resumes to over 4,000 job adverts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a study by King's Business School and Monash University's Business School in Victoria, Australia, found that male applicants received around 40% fewer call-backs for roles that are typically dominated by females than women with identical qualifications and experience.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disneyland
People

People

339K+
Followers
55K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy