LA ESCUELA___ begins its second semester of creating spaces for learning in collaboration with artists, researchers, institutions, and communities and working collectively in public spaces across Latin America. With geographic decentralization as a premise, the second semester will unfold online and on-site through formative projects in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, and Ecuador. This semester features Sara Garzón (Colombia) and Catarina Duncan (Brazil) as guest scholars, who have developed editorial and research programs on contemporary perspectives and experiences of art as education that are driven by ecological, political, and cultural issues relevant to Latin America and in line with the curatorial axes of LA ESCUELA___’s platform. Throughout the 2022–II semester these topics will be addressed through corporal manifestations across the performing arts and street activism. Such situations, in which the body is exposed to vulnerability and risk, relate to other entities that are essential for life—such as nature, food, and the spiritual—which are necessarily political.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO