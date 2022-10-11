Read full article on original website
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Crash on I-495 in Mansfield kills two people
A car crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts that involved several vehicles led to the deaths of two people early Saturday, law enforcement said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the five-car collision around 4 a.m. on I-495 southbound near mile marker 29.8 in Mansfield. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they discovered three of the vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, according to authorities.
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Officials identify Kevin Shaw as pedestrian in fatal Acton crash
The investigation into the Thursday death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Acton remains ongoing, law enforcement officials confirmed. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows are investigating the death of Sudbury resident Kevin Shaw, according to a mutual statement released by the DA’s office. Preliminary findings indicate Shaw was allegedly struck by the 17-year-old driver of a Subaru wagon at around 6:33 a.m. on Great Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
nbcboston.com
Industrial Accident at Everett Scrapyard Prompts OSHA Response
A man was hospitalized after being stuck in machinery Thursday at a scrapyard in Everett, Massachusetts. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday afternoon it was investigating a workplace incident. A large number of firefighters and other first responders worked to rescue a man at Scrap It, a facility on 2nd Street.
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Medford
I live in Medford. I’ve lived there for eight years and I love it. Even though I’ve been there for a while, there are still things about it that I didn’t know. Like, some really interesting fun facts I didn’t know. I was driving through Medford and saw a mural of Amelia Earhart on the side of a building. She lived in Medford. I had no idea and it sent me spiraling down a Medford rabbit hole to find out more.
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden School Districts vote to strike on Monday
HAVERHILL - Two Massachusetts communities are facing a teachers strike that can begin as early as Monday. Both Malden and Haverhill teachers unions voted overwhelmingly to strike on Friday night after months of stalled negotiations with their respective districts. Haverhill teachers say they make about $10,000 less a year on average compared to other districts. After they worked through the pandemic, they hoped the district would present a good offer, especially with federal and state funds allocated for education. "We came out day in and day out and stood up for the city, stood up for the 8,000 students...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
wrtv.com
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
Police identify young man killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police have identified the young man who was killed in a crash in Needham on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane just before 4:30 p.m. found the drivers in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Needham police.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
MassLive.com
