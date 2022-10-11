ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus

A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
GROTON, MA
Crash on I-495 in Mansfield kills two people

A car crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts that involved several vehicles led to the deaths of two people early Saturday, law enforcement said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the five-car collision around 4 a.m. on I-495 southbound near mile marker 29.8 in Mansfield. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they discovered three of the vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, according to authorities.
MANSFIELD, MA
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
WORCESTER, MA
Pools at YMCA Cape Cod to remain closed as cause of HazMat incident still unclear

Pools at YMCA Cape Cod will remain closed for a second week after the cause of a HazMat incident that sent seven children to the hospital still remains unclear. The West Barnstable facility posted to its Facebook page Friday afternoon that it has brought in several external experts to test the chemical and mechanical systems of its pools to discover the cause of the Oct. 7 HazMat incident.
BARNSTABLE, MA
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River

After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
A.J. Greer scores twice, leads Bruins past Coyotes 6-3

BOSTON — Entering the season the Bruins wanted to get more offense from new places, especially while key players were still on the shelf. In their home opener Saturday, they got three goals from newcomers — two from A.J. Greer, one from Pavel Zacha — and two from unlikely returners — Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort — as they dispatched the Coyotes, 6-3, Saturday at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
LEICESTER, MA
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse

A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
WORCESTER, MA
