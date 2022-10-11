Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Somerville, Milton in Mass. are among best places to live, Money says
Two Massachusetts municipalities have been listed among the best places to live in the U.S., according to Money. The annual list ranks of the top places to live by looking “at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” the website states.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
Boston PD searching for van in reported kidnapping near Boston University
UPDATE: Boston police report the incident was a misunderstanding and the van and child have been located. Boston police are seeking a grey Mercedes van wanted in connection to a kidnapping near 700 Commonwealth Ave. on Thursday. Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of an 8-year-old Asian boy, Boston Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
They picked ‘the wrong person’: 91-year-old Jean McGuire, champion of equality, remains upbeat after attack
Boston civil rights activist Jean McGuire, a long-time champion for educational equality, is now in stable condition after fighting off an alleged attacker who stabbed her multiple times while she was walking her dog in Franklin Park. Kevin Hayden, the Suffolk County District Attorney, and close family friend of McGuire’s...
Woburn Dog House owner Jesse Moraes accused of smuggling migrants a flight risk, lawyers argue
Prosecutors argued Thursday afternoon that a man accused of employing migrants at a pair of Woburn restaurants as part of an alleged smuggling operation should be detained while court proceedings play out because his ties to his home country of Brazil make him a flight risk. Federal authorities arrested Jesse...
Crash on I-495 in Mansfield kills two people
A car crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts that involved several vehicles led to the deaths of two people early Saturday, law enforcement said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the five-car collision around 4 a.m. on I-495 southbound near mile marker 29.8 in Mansfield. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, they discovered three of the vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
Pools at YMCA Cape Cod to remain closed as cause of HazMat incident still unclear
Pools at YMCA Cape Cod will remain closed for a second week after the cause of a HazMat incident that sent seven children to the hospital still remains unclear. The West Barnstable facility posted to its Facebook page Friday afternoon that it has brought in several external experts to test the chemical and mechanical systems of its pools to discover the cause of the Oct. 7 HazMat incident.
After rains, over 900,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River
After a rainy Thursday in Worcester, 911,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Friday morning.
Which Red Sox free agents besides Xander Bogaerts might receive $19.65M qualifying offer?
The qualifying offer for 2023 will be $19.65 million, New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Friday evening. It represents a $1.25 million increase from the $18.4 million qualifying offer in 2022. MLB teams will be able to offer their own eligible free agents the one-year qualifying offer. A player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
Amazon van seriously injures pedestrian, crashes into car in Groton
An Amazon delivery van collided with a pedestrian and another motor vehicle during a crash in Groton on Wednesday night, according to Groton Police Chief Michael Luth. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday first responders said responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a delivery can near 321 Boston Rd., officials stated.
Worcester enters new electricity supply contract that aims to save ratepayers $42.50 a month this winter
Rising electricity rates are expected to hit ratepayers across Massachusetts hard this winter. But the city of Worcester has entered a new supply contract that the city says will help lessen the blow on electric customers in the city money in the coming months. Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
A.J. Greer scores twice, leads Bruins past Coyotes 6-3
BOSTON — Entering the season the Bruins wanted to get more offense from new places, especially while key players were still on the shelf. In their home opener Saturday, they got three goals from newcomers — two from A.J. Greer, one from Pavel Zacha — and two from unlikely returners — Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort — as they dispatched the Coyotes, 6-3, Saturday at TD Garden.
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident
Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0