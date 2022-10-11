Read full article on original website
Sunken Gardens restores building to open history center
October 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens is opening a history center in the original 1940 entrance and gift shop, a building that until recently held the garden’s tropical birds at night. The birds now have new nighttime accommodations, and the building has been restored with the history exhibits opening to the public Oct. 22, according to the city's website. The new history center will showcase Sunken Gardens’ history and its important role in developing Florida’s tourism industry during the era of Old Florida roadside attractions with never-before seen photos and documents. The organization was able to open the center with funding from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources, the City of St. Petersburg, Florida, Penny for Pinellas and the Sunken Gardens Forever Foundation.
John Muhammad will represent St. Pete’s District 7
After several weeks of turmoil, District 7, which includes several predominantly African-American neighborhoods in southwest St. Petersburg, has a new representative. St. Petersburg City Council members selected John (Muhammad) Malone, a community activist and president of the Childs Park Neighborhood Association, to represent District 7 from a pool of six candidates after a four-and-a-half hour Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday. His appointment followed two rounds of voting.
Citizens Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 14, 2022 - St. Petersburg city officials are seeking residents to fill several vacancies on the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA). The deadline to apply is Nov. 11. The CAC, created through a partnership between the city and Pinellas County, advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on matters pertaining to the CRA. The committee is comprised of nine members, with six appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the city council. To apply, visit stpete.org/CAC.
Event provides an inside look at city projects
KW Commercial Tampa Bay’s leadership welcomed city leaders, developers and realtors to a special event to discuss the state of real estate and highlight five projects in downtown St. Petersburg. Representatives from The Residences at 400 Central, Art House, The Nolen, Orange Station and Reflection St. Pete took the...
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal
Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
Good ‘Burger voting closes Tuesday
October 14, 2022 - You've got until Tuesday (Oct. 18) to cast your vote for the St. Pete Catalyst and other nominees for the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce's annual Good 'Burger awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jannus Live. The 10th anniversary fun kicks off at 6 p.m. Click here to vote and here to get tickets.
Inside Tampa Bay’s first bus rapid transit service
The long-awaited SunRunner is ready to debut in St. Petersburg, connecting the city and beaches with semi-dedicated lanes and attention to minor details. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 for the $44 million bus rapid transit (BRT) service – the first in the region. The SunRunner will make its maiden voyage transporting the public Friday, Oct. 21, and offer free rides for the first six months. Ahead of the festivities, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) offered media a peek behind its teal sliding doors for a quick trip.
Child homelessness program proves highly effective
According to Pinellas County Schools (PCS) data, over 4,000 children go without a home in Pinellas County, with a significant portion attending South St. Petersburg schools. While 73% live with other families or in hotels, Theresa Jones, manager of veterans, homeless and social services, said that others “may be living in a place not meant for human habitation.” However, the Family Works program, adopted by city leaders as a pilot in 2020 and now administered by Directions for Living, has served 302 people and housed 93 kids during FY22 alone.
Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
Your weekend arts forecast: Jazz icon Billy Cobham tonight
Among contemporary jazz drummers, they don’t come more legendary than Billy Cobham, who plays Largo’s Central Park Performing Arts Center with his Crosswinds Project tonight. How about this: He was a drummer on Miles Davis’ first foray into fusion with the landmark album Bitches Brew; after which he and guitarist John McLaughlin departed to form the Mahavishnu Orchestra (Chick Corea, Miles’ fusion keyboard guy, left too and started his own band, Return to Forever).
Drift’s co-founder discusses facing the unknown
From a struggling Latino immigrant to establishing a unicorn company in the U.S., Drift CTO and co-founder Elias Torres has learned to face self-doubt and adversity – a journey he hopes will draw inspiration. “I’ve lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the decisions I’ve made … I sold...
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
Anna Maria Island gets its name back
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The new sign is up, and visitors can once again rest assured that they are headed to the island they intended to visit. A sign telling motorists they were 5 miles from “Anna Marie Is” was recently installed on Manatee Avenue near 75th Street after an accident destroyed the original sign.
Cindy Kindl
Cindy Kindl joins the Climate First Bank Team as a Universal Banker III at the St. Petersburg location. She has over 5 years of banking experience as a teller, relationship banker and lender. Kindl brings more than 20 years of customer service experience to her new role as a frontline point of contact for our clients in the west Florida market and beyond.
3 sentenced to life in prison for St. Pete assassination plot
Three St. Petersburg men will spend the rest of their days in federal prison after murdering two people in an assassination plot following a decision by a U.S. district judge.
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
