Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed Her Emotional Reaction To The "Halloween" Trauma Memes, And It’s Heartbreaking
"Laurie Strode represents perseverance, courage, tenacity, bravery, and the ability to stand tall; she represents that."
Park Chan-wook's mesmerizing "Decision to Leave" is a dreamy seduction that plays with our trust
Park Chan-wook ("Stoker") justly won Best Director at Cannes this year for his mesmerizing romantic thriller, "Decision to Leave." What starts out as a typical detective drama, soon becomes an involving tale of amour fou as a police investigation shifts from the professional to the personal. The story begins with...
Harry Potter's Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane, dies aged 72
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said on Friday. But he will best be remembered globally as Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant half-human gamekeeper and Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts school in the film franchise of JK Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter books.
Trevor Noah plans to do 'everything' (and stand-up, of course) after 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah, who announced that he's leaving as host of 'The Daily Show,' stopped by 'The Tonight Show' to discuss what's next.
Nicki Minaj and Latto Feud Over Grammy Category Issue, Call Each Other ‘an Entitled Karen’ and ‘Super Freaky Grandma’
It’s only the first week of first-round voting for the Grammys, but the awards process has already stirred up a major controversy in the hip-hop world and beyond, bringing sparring between rappers Nicki Minaj and Latto out into the open after Minaj said she felt the Recording Academy was showing a bias toward Latto in the way their work was being categorized. As the Twitter war between the two went full-bore Thursday night and Friday morning, Minaj called the newcomer “an entitled Karen,” while Latto returned fire by saying that Minaj was “a 40-year-old bully” acting in a way unbecoming of...
25 Times Famous Men Morphed Into Completely Different People Since They First Started Out (In A Fabulous Way)
Don't mind if I do, Andy Samberg 👀.
