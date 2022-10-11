ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17

Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
jocoreport.com

Hit And Run Suspect Arrested By Highway Patrol

KENLY – The State Highway Patrol has located and charged a 19 year-old suspect in connection with a serious hit and run accident in Johnston County. Steven Teodoror Rodriguez of Kenly was arrested Wednesday afternoon by state troopers. Rodriguez is charged with felony hit and run with injury, no operator’s license, expired registration, no inspection, and no insurance.
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
cbs17

Police search for gunman after man fatally shot in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive. Officers say they responded to a call...
cbs17

Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
cbs17

Man died, hit by car outside Raleigh middle school, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who died on Six Forks Road and was hit by a car. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said.
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
jocoreport.com

3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash

CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
cbs17

Raleigh 3x bank robbery suspect arrested, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the suspect it believes was involved in three bank robberies this month. On Oct. 3, police said 26-year-old Spencer Joseph Boucha robbed a Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street. Police also said Boucha attempted to rob a Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday and also successfully robbed the Wells Fargo at 4321 Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday.
