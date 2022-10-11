Read full article on original website
cbs17
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run with motor scooter, driver suffering serious injuries, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver in a hit-and-run with serious injuries after hitting a motor scooter on Monday. On Monday, officers said they were called to a crash on Guess Road in the intersection of North Pointe Drive involving a car and a 2014 Yamaha scooter.
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after he’s trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck in Selma on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
Randleman man kills roommate, rams ex-girlfriend with victim’s car, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after ramming into his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s car in Asheboro, police say. According to Asheboro Police Department, on Oct. 11 just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to East Pritchard Street and Farr Street about a fight. When they got there, officers say they saw two vehicles […]
cbs17
Raleigh police thank community for ‘outpouring of love’ after 1 officer killed, 1 injured in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday afternoon thanked the community for an “outpouring of love and support” after one officer was killed and another was injured during a mass shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Three women, including a mother of three, and two men...
jocoreport.com
Hit And Run Suspect Arrested By Highway Patrol
KENLY – The State Highway Patrol has located and charged a 19 year-old suspect in connection with a serious hit and run accident in Johnston County. Steven Teodoror Rodriguez of Kenly was arrested Wednesday afternoon by state troopers. Rodriguez is charged with felony hit and run with injury, no operator’s license, expired registration, no inspection, and no insurance.
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
cbs17
Police search for gunman after man fatally shot in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive. Officers say they responded to a call...
cbs17
Raleigh police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
cbs17
Man died, hit by car outside Raleigh middle school, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who died on Six Forks Road and was hit by a car. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said.
cbs17
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
jocoreport.com
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
Woman accused of having gun during argument in Southern Alamance High School parking lot, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in […]
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
cbs17
Raleigh 3x bank robbery suspect arrested, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the suspect it believes was involved in three bank robberies this month. On Oct. 3, police said 26-year-old Spencer Joseph Boucha robbed a Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street. Police also said Boucha attempted to rob a Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue on Tuesday and also successfully robbed the Wells Fargo at 4321 Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday.
cbs17
Raleigh police chase starts on I-440, ends after crash near Denny’s on Wake Forest Road, NCSHP says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged after a police chase on Interstate 440 in Raleigh and ended on Wake Forest Road late Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the chase started on New Bern Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. and continued...
