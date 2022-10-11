Read full article on original website
Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Albany police arrest two for stolen gun
Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
State Police cruiser crashes into MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike in Becket
A crash on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike closed the travel lanes in Becket Tuesday morning.
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash
A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Bennington Police say Wednesday’s search took place at the Main Street apartment of Peter Aleksonis, 55. They say officers forced their way into the apartment through the front door while the occupants inside attempted to flee out the rear door. Inside, police say they found three guns, cash, and 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine.
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
Outpouring of support continues for Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty
BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Tributes are growing for two Bristol, CT police officers who were ambushed, shot, and killed Wednesday night. Our sister station, WFSB-TV, has learned that the officers came in contact with the suspect during a disturbance at a bar earlier that night. Meanwhile, the city of Bristol,...
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Two dead after shooting in Indian Orchard
Two people dead after shots were fired in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Springfield man was driving 70 when he struck, killed Chicopee pedestrian, authorities say
CHICOPEE – A 22-year-old Springfield man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian while driving 70 mph on a residential street is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and multiple other crimes. The victim, Nickolas Weichel, 34, of Chicopee, died at the scene of the crash. The incident took...
One person injured in Jerad Drive fire in Ludlow
Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.
Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
