Becket, MA

Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
CHICOPEE, MA
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Bennington Police say Wednesday’s search took place at the Main Street apartment of Peter Aleksonis, 55. They say officers forced their way into the apartment through the front door while the occupants inside attempted to flee out the rear door. Inside, police say they found three guns, cash, and 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine.
BENNINGTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
BRISTOL, CT

