Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
Sporting News
Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?
As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
Sporting News
NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more
Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
Sporting News
How long is James Conner out? Cardinals RB expected to miss game vs. Seahawks with rib injury
The Cardinals' offense may be further short-handed for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. It was already without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving the final game of his PED suspension; now, running back James Conner is expected to miss the game in Seattle as well with a rib injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Tom Brady fined by NFL: Buccaneers QB punished after video shows him kicking Grady Jarrett
Tom Brady's attempted kick at a Falcons' defensive lineman has drawn a fine from the NFL. The league notified Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking out at Atlanta's Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, per ESPN. The kick happened immediately after Brady was...
Sporting News
2022 Northwest Division Preview: Will Rudy Gobert trade, Jamal Murray return catapult Timberwolves and Nuggets into Western Conference contention?
The NBA season is just around the corner. After a busy offseason, there's no shortage of big storylines unfolding, between blockbuster trades, stars returning from long injury layoffs and young players looking to make their mark in 2022-23. In the days leading up to the start of the season, we're...
Sporting News
2022 Pacific Division Preview: Can Clippers or Suns dethrone the defending champion Warriors?
At long last, the 2022-23 NBA season is here. In the four months since a new champion was crowned, we've seen player movement, coach movement, constant trade chatter, a former No. 1 overall pick attempt to move on as a free agent, and internal strife between players and their coaches as well as players and their teammates — and that was just in the Pacific Division.
Sporting News
Is Dak Prescott playing vs. Eagles? Latest news on Cowboys QB's injury status for Week 6 'Sunday Night Football'
The Cowboys have their biggest matchup of the season coming up, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football.'. The NFC East showdown features two of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Eagles are a perfect 5-0 while the Cowboys have rattled off four consecutive wins with a 4-1 record.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Nets' Ben Simmons describes relationship (or lack thereof) with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were teammates with the 76ers from 2016-2022, but apparently their relationship didn't extend beyond the court. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons, who was sent from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in a February trade, revealed that he "never really spoke" to Embiid. "I don't...
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments
We have a battle for first place in the NFC East taking place on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 between the Eagles and Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are currently laying 6.5-points heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This inner-division matchup features numerous playmakers on both sides of the field that will hopefully set your DraftKings Showdown lineup up for success.
Sporting News
Braves manager Brian Snitker downplays 'so-called hostile environment' in Philadelphia
Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizen's Bank Park is undoubtedly going to be a raucous affair. It'll be the first postseason game there since Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals that sent the Phillies packing. Philadelphia has been starved for another appearance since,...
Comments / 0