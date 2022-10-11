ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sporting News

Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?

As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
BASKETBALL
Sporting News

NBA expert picks, best bets for 2022-23: Best record, Finals sleepers, MVP, champions & more

Following a long offseason that featured many twists and turns, the 2022-23 season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It'll mark the start of what is shaping up to be a highly entertaining NBA season. The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in a long time, and the Western Conference should be even more competitive than it was last season, which is saying something.
NBA
Sporting News

2022 Pacific Division Preview: Can Clippers or Suns dethrone the defending champion Warriors?

At long last, the 2022-23 NBA season is here. In the four months since a new champion was crowned, we've seen player movement, coach movement, constant trade chatter, a former No. 1 overall pick attempt to move on as a free agent, and internal strife between players and their coaches as well as players and their teammates — and that was just in the Pacific Division.
NBA
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments

We have a battle for first place in the NFC East taking place on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 between the Eagles and Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are currently laying 6.5-points heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This inner-division matchup features numerous playmakers on both sides of the field that will hopefully set your DraftKings Showdown lineup up for success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

