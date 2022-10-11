ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers seeks public input on community center plans

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiwtL_0iUTNsWp00
Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The town is seeking input from residents on a proposed new community/senior center that would serve the entire community.

INPUT: Residents can voice their opinions on what activities and type of space they’d like to see at a community/senior center.

SURVEY: Hard copies of a short questionnaire can be dropped off or mailed to the finance department at Town Hall, 600 Main St., or sent electronically at somersct.gov

A short survey, which was mailed to all households and is due back to Town Hall on Oct. 19, asks what type of recreational space people of all ages would like to see at the new facility. Respondents can choose up to three from the list, including a gymnasium, fitness center, group fitness studio, indoor walking track, rental space for meetings or events, game room, computer room, or lounge area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Suffield EDC recommends land sale

SUFFIELD — The Economic Development Commission voted on Thursday to recommend that the town sell two parcels of land on South Street. The commission plans to send a letter to the Board of Selectmen recommending it approve the sale of 1140 and 1148 South St., also known as Route 75. The two parcels are equal to around 26 acres, according to Town Planner Bill Hawkins.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Roof replacement estimate higher for Stafford school

STAFFORD — The estimate for the roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School has increased to $2.416 million from the rising cost of roofing materials. Ongoing issues of water damage and leaks have affected the roof, with regular patching needed to prevent excessive leaking. Originally projected at $1.863 million,...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts

MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Somers, CT
Government
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Volunteers help renovate home in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why local volunteers provided a helping hand to an East Hartford woman who can no longer maintain her house on her own. The homeowner, Geraldine Fitzgerald, 80, had overgrown trees, a busted ramp, and...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Tolland artist’s works are ‘in your face’

TOLLAND — Tolland resident Melissa Rodgers has been painting most of her life. Growing up in Burlington County in New Jersey, she said, she enjoyed swimming and playing lacrosse in school, hanging out with her brother playing video games, or going to the mall. But throughout that entire time, she was beginning to practice her art.
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Senior Center#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Journal Inquirer

Ellington OKs tax relief program

ELLINGTON — The Board of Finance last week unanimously approved a proposed tax relief program that could reduce residents’ real estate taxes up to $150. Eligible applicants would be granted the reduction as a flat rate. Applicants’ real estate tax liability, as calculated by adding relief from all state and local programs, would not exceed 75% of their total real estate liability for the year.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland schools hire new resource officer

TOLLAND — The town has hired a new school resource officer, with plans to hire another one soon. Following the retirement of the town’s two previous SROs, the town chose Jeff Duda, who had served as a Connecticut State Police sergeant for the last 20 years, to fill one of the positions.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tong building purchase on hold

MANCHESTER — Directors say the decision to purchase 942 Main St. — a long, often vacant blighted building owned by the parents of Attorney General William Tong that now houses a local Democratic campaign headquarters — was tabled at their last meeting over a lack of time to discuss it.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
WTNH

Foundation to pay off mortgage on fallen Bristol officer’s house

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
305
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy