Somers seeks public input on community center plans

Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The town is seeking input from residents on a proposed new community/senior center that would serve the entire community.

INPUT: Residents can voice their opinions on what activities and type of space they’d like to see at a community/senior center.

SURVEY: Hard copies of a short questionnaire can be dropped off or mailed to the finance department at Town Hall, 600 Main St., or sent electronically at somersct.gov

A short survey, which was mailed to all households and is due back to Town Hall on Oct. 19, asks what type of recreational space people of all ages would like to see at the new facility. Respondents can choose up to three from the list, including a gymnasium, fitness center, group fitness studio, indoor walking track, rental space for meetings or events, game room, computer room, or lounge area.