Linden, NJ

theobserver.com

KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens

On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting

Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey State
Linden, NJ
Linden, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting

TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
TRENTON, NJ
#Shooting#Shoppping Mall#Violent Crime#Nj#Amc#Target#Rls Metro Breaking News
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
CARTERET, NJ
92.7 WOBM

FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers

The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
LINDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

