theobserver.com
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
jcitytimes.com
Police Search for Shootout Participants, Woman Reportedly Caught in Crossfire Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, police were searching for an individuals involved in a shootout on Wilkinson Avenue in Greenville. As a crowd assembled beyond the yellow police tape on the closed off street, a man who did not wish to give his name reported hearing approximately four gunshots. For over an hour,...
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
News 12
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Ex-Con Gets 10 Years As Accomplice To Still-Unidentified Killer Of Beloved Paterson DoorDasher
An ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 10 years in state prison for his role in the cold-blooded killing of a DoorDash driver as she made a delivery in Paterson three years ago, authorities said. Authorities haven’t said whether Quadir Whitaker, 37, of East Orange has cooperated with their attempts...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
Paterson, NJ, Police Shooting Leaves Carjacking Suspect Dead
PATERSON — An investigation has been launched after a Paterson cop shot and killed a man during a series of attempted carjackings, according to the Attorney General's Office. The accused carjacker was shot shortly before 4:30 PM on Monday, officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly released.
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
