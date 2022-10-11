Read full article on original website
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Female prison officer, 25, 'had romantic fling with inmate and smuggled him mobile phone, ladies' underwear and designer clothes'
A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard today. Rachel Martin, 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel...
Pensioner, 90, followed burglar who stole his wallet to a nearby ASDA and PUNCHED him in the face to get it back - before criminal was jailed for three years
A 90-year-old former boxer followed a burglar out of his house and tracked him down in a nearby ASDA before smashing him in the face and taking his wallet back. The pensioner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in his house in Hull when Nicholas Norton, 49, came to his door pretending to have injured his leg on September 3.
Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended
Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
Man accused of raping Gaia Pope was already under police investigation, say family
Relatives of Dorset teenager call for ‘Gaia Principle’ so officers must check if rape suspects are facing other allegations
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'
An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Seven-year-old girl ‘pushed aside’ during Queen’s coffin incident
Visitor to lying in state says niece queued for 15 hours and they are trying to get back in
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
‘Miss Hitler’ beauty queen jailed for being part of neo-Nazi group to be freed early
A convicted extreme right-wing terrorist and Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant who joked about gassing synagogues is to be freed early from jail.The Parole Board said after an oral hearing on Monday that it had “directed the release” of Alice Cutter, who was jailed for three years in June 2020 after her conviction for being a member of banned group National Action.Cutter is reportedly being held at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire, where serial killer Rosemary West was an inmate.At Cutter’s trial, prosecutors said the 26-year-old former waitress entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to a...
Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears
A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre
FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told
A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
