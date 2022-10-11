ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for NYC Comic Con

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaBru_0iUTNZx800

( KTLA ) – Great Scott!

“Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con over the weekend (no DeLorean needed), and the moment brought tears to fans’ eyes.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, along with a video of the reunion that has since amassed more than 9.6 million views.

Fox and Lloyd later thanked the audience at Comic Con for the warm welcome they received.

“Great Lloyd,” Fox wrote in an Instagram story. “Thank you @newyorkcomiccon, you were wonderful.”

“I cherish these moments!” Lloyd added. “Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon, my dear friend @realmikejfox, and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released at NY Comic Con

During the Q&A portion, both Fox and Lloyd took questions from the audience, and discussed how Fox wasn’t the first pick for the role of Marty McFly: Eric Stoltz originally spent over a month on the film until director Robert Zemeckis decided he wasn’t the right fit.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd told the crowd, according to Uproxx . “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?”

The duo immediately clicked, they said, and cinematic history was made.

These 10 costume ideas are trending majorly ahead of Halloween, according to Pinterest

Fox also spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and credited peers like Lloyd for helping him through his journey.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking — but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox explained. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

The New York event isn’t the first time the dynamic duo reunited, though it’s been a long time. Back in 2015, they reprised their characters for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the date that Doc and Marty traveled “Back to the Future” in the second film.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Eric Stoltz
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael J Fox
WDTN

Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Riverside has been arrested after spending several months on the run. According to the Miami Valley Jails website, Jamar Allen Hayes was arrested on Thursday, October 13 for several charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm among other charges. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Film Star#Nyc Comic Con#Future#Lloyd Later#Ny Comic Con#Hallow
WDTN

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
CELINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WDTN

Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy