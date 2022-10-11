Biking in California can be risky. Here’s a refresh on laws for Sacramento bikers and drivers

The rules and responsibilities surrounding the laws of the road in California are similar for motorists and bikers, but the stakes are much higher for those traveling on two wheels.

More than 100 bicyclists are killed each year , according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, and over 10,000 are injured in collisions. In 2017, according to previous Bee reporting, Sacramento had the nation’s second-highest cyclist fatality rate.

The statistics haven’t curb the large number of residents who bike throughout the city. It has, however, created fear for some bicyclists.

A Reddit user new to biking in the city recently took their curiosities about biker safety to the r/Sacramento Reddit forum. The resident said they were hit with a motorists’ door while traveling down a bike lane.

Sacramento’s seasoned bicyclists assembled, sharing suggestions that’s helped them safely travel throughout city. The post received 51 comments and 21 “up votes.”

Here are a few tips The Bee thought were worth a share:

▪ Figure every moving car is driven by someone who is playing on their phone and or wants to hurt you (A little harsh but effective)

▪ Avoid busy streets including J Street and L Street

▪ “Hug the line” by riding in the bike lane but away from parked cars

▪ Scan parked vehicles for moving heads or turned-on parking lights

The Bee sifted through California DMV driver’s handbook and the DMV’s website to gather useful information for both bicyclists and motorists. Here’s what you need to know about biker safety tips, California biker and motorists laws and resources for Sacramento bicyclists.

Biker safety tips

Bicyclists need to ride on high alert, according to the California DMV’s website , and be ready to stop for motorists waiting at stop signs, driveways or parking spaces.

Here a few more California DMV biker safety tips:

▪ Avoid dark-colored clothing while riding at night

▪ Slow down when approaching an intersection

▪ Ride far enough from parked cars to avoid being hit by an opening door

▪ Be aware of motorists merging into a bike lane when making right turns

▪ Ride in the same direction as traffic to increase visibility

▪ Yield your right-of-way if it’ll help prevent an accident

▪ Wear a well-fitted helmet correctly

▪ Use a properly-sized bike working in good condition to maintain control of the bike

▪ Use hand signals before making turns or changing lanes

California bicycle laws

Here are several California laws, according to the California DMV’s website , that bikers must follow:

▪ Those under 18 are legally required to wear a helmet while riding a bike

▪ Bicyclists must obey stops signs, red signal lights and right-of-way rules

▪ Bikers shouldn’t travel through an intersection with a yellow signal light if the rider cannot make it across the roadway before the light signal changes to red

▪ Bicyclists must wear reflectors and lights at night

▪ It’s illegal to ride a bike while under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Driving safe for bikers

This next list is for folks who are new to driving or need a refresher on how to share the road with bicyclists.

Here’s what laws California motorists must follow, according to the California DMV driver handbook , as it pertains to bikers:

▪ A motorist approaching an intersection must yield to the biker if the biker arrives first

▪ A motorist’s speed should factor bicyclists on roadways

▪ A motorist must yield to a biker on their right if the biker reaches the intersection at the same time as the motorist

▪ Motorists making right turns should watch for bicyclists

▪ Towing vehicles, buses and large trucks should slow down and travel at least three feet from bicyclists

▪ Motorists must share the road with bikers within roundabouts

▪ Motorists approaching a roundabout must yield to bicyclists crossing the roadway

▪ Motorists must be vigilant of bikers near schools

Sacramento resources for bikers

If you’re new to biking in Sacramento or are looking to maximize your safety while riding, here are a few resources from the city of Sacramento:

▪ Free monthly urban bicycling and scooting classes will cover laws of the road and how to travel through intersections and avoid crashes

▪ Bike map pinpoints the different bikeways in the city

▪ Free monthly urban bicycling and scooting classes will cover laws of the road and how to travel through intersections and avoid crashes

▪ Bike map pinpoints the different bikeways in the city

