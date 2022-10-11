Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access

You can go all the way up to 83 inches if you want. Stan Horaczek

OLED TVs have really carved out a niche for themselves as the top-of-the-picture-quality heap when it comes to TVs. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, you can score a Sony OLED smart TV for up to $1,000 off the regular price. That’s a welcome discount since all that impressive OLED performance typically commands a premium price.

The most accessible OLED deal comes in the form of Sony’s 65-inch Bravia XR A80K. It promises all the dark black levels and meticulous color reproduction you expect from a high-end OLED display. Plus, it offers an array of HDMI 2.1 ports , which support the maximum performance from current game consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 . The 65-inch TV has really hit the sweet spot when it comes to sizing and I haven’t seen a price this low on this TV yet.

