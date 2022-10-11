ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guItg_0iUTNKxT00 You can go all the way up to 83 inches if you want. Stan Horaczek

OLED TVs have really carved out a niche for themselves as the top-of-the-picture-quality heap when it comes to TVs. Right now, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, you can score a Sony OLED smart TV for up to $1,000 off the regular price. That’s a welcome discount since all that impressive OLED performance typically commands a premium price.

Sony OLED 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80K $1,698 (was $2,229)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rGt3_0iUTNKxT00

Sony

Check Price

The most accessible OLED deal comes in the form of Sony’s 65-inch Bravia XR A80K. It promises all the dark black levels and meticulous color reproduction you expect from a high-end OLED display. Plus, it offers an array of HDMI 2.1 ports , which support the maximum performance from current game consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 . The 65-inch TV has really hit the sweet spot when it comes to sizing and I haven’t seen a price this low on this TV yet.

There are more Sony OLED TVs on sale listed below or you could go check out our big list of Prime Early Access smart TV deals if you’re looking for something cheaper, bigger, or just a little different.

Sony OLED TV deals for Amazon Prime Early Access:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

