Protestors Gather at L.A. City Council Member’s Home After Audio Leak of Racist Remarks

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A large group of protesters gathered at a Los Angeles City council member’s home on the 8700 block of Cranford Street in Sun Valley on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. to express their outrage over racist remarks made by three Los Angeles City Council members heard on a leaked audio recording first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The audio included racist remarks made during a conversation in October 2021, but was leaked on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Heather Hutt called for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign. The racist comments were directed at Councilman Mike Bonin’s young son.

Pressure is on for all three council members to resign and it is reported that Nury Martinez stepped down as president of the Los Angeles City Council on Monday, but did not resign her seat and will remain on the council.

Martinez has issued an apology for her comments, as well as de León and Cedillo who issued separate apologies.

The demand for resignations continues into Tuesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network