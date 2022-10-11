Penn State is an underdog for the 1st time this season; Jim Harbaugh talks ‘big, big, big game,’ and more

Read full article on original website
Penn State-Michigan Six for Saturday: The Wolverines’ workhorse, Clifford’s quest for 10,000, more
Penn State has surrendered just 43 points in its last four. During Michigan’s six games, the Wolverines have allowed only 68.
Injury to insult: Penn State’s Sean Clifford, Landon Tengwall dealing with injuries following Michigan rout
ANN ARBOR – Unbeaten Michigan exposed plenty of flaws in James Franklin’s Nittany Lions during the Wolverines’ 41-17 rout Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Penn State (5-1, 2-1) will likely need some time to regroup after the decisive setback.
Penn State-Ohio State kickoff time officially announced
Penn State’s highly anticipated Big Ten East matchup with Ohio State will be a noon kickoff on Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium. FOX officially announced the starting time today, shortly before No. 10 Penn State’s meeting No. 5 Michigan. Ryan Day’s No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) are off...
Penn State-Michigan free live stream (10/15/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
Penn State is about to begin a three-game Big Ten journey which will determine where it fits in the national college football picture. Three games. Three difficult ones. How good are James Franklin’s unbeaten Nittany Lions?. A Big Ten East road date with No. 5 Michigan is first, followed...
James Franklin doesn’t mince words after Michigan crushes Penn State: ‘We own all of it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sundays after a loss have never been pleasant during James Franklin’s time at Penn State. Franklin and his assistants conduct a thorough review of Saturday’s performance. The idea is to correct mistakes and move on to the next opponent.
Penn State falls to Michigan, 41-17 in Ann Arbor; Photo gallery
Penn State fell to Michigan Saturday, 41-17 at Michigan Stadium. The Nittany Lions trailed 16-14 at the half despite getting dominated in time of possession and yardage. They actually took a 17-16 lead in the third quarter on a 27-yard field goal by placekicker Jake Pinegar, but the Wolverines rattled off 25 unanswered points to close it out.
Penn State-Michigan takeaways: OC Mike Yurcich needs to take a look in the mirror
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Curtis Jacobs dashed down the Penn State sideline, returning a tip-drill interception for a 47-yard score, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich threw his hands up in celebration. It might have been the happiest he was all day. Penn State’s defense getting gashed was the story...
Michigan’s 41-17 beatdown reinforces cold reality: Penn State is not built to withstand brute force | Jones
Flukes happen in all sports, and they can happen in college games most unexpectedly. Sometimes a couple of bad breaks swing emotions. Immature minds become distracted and preoccupied. Once in a while, a great tactical innovation takes a superior side by surprise. But in football, truth is all but absolute,...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
Penn State commit, Wyomissing star J’ven Williams continues ‘surreal’ rise up recruiting rankings
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 14
Carlisle defeats Cumberland Valley 26-20 in high school football On Friday, the Mid-Penn saw its eighth week of football action. And it didn’t disappoint. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Deakon Schaeffer’s big game, late TD help Mifflin County slip past Marcus Sweeney, Hershey
Deakon Schaeffer got it done when Mifflin County needed it most Friday and that helped the Huskies take down Hershey, 24-20.
Mohamed Koroma’s big plays help Milton Hershey navigate quarterback carousel in win over Lower Dauphin
Milton Hershey entered Saturday’s contest against Lower Dauphin without its long-time starting quarterback Kenny Emile, lost to an injury a week ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Ian Bates runs for 177 yards, 4 TDs to lead Line Mountain past James Buchanan, 48-8
It has been an interesting season for Line Mountain. The Eagles (4-4) started the year with three consecutive losses, but heading into Friday’s home game against James Buchanan (3-5), they were winners of two straight.
Blackhawks break Buffaloes at Homecoming, 52-14
Susquenita proved their eastern Perry County football supremacy on Oct. 7 as they rolled into Katchmer Field and spoiled the Buffaloes homecoming by a 52-14 count. The 52 points is the most the Blackhawks have ever hung on Newport in the 33 renewals of the rivalry (surpassing the previous mark set in a 47-7 triumph in 1955) and fifth highest point total generated in the history of the program.
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Scramble for supremacy takes place at boys’ soccer tournament
With a trophy symbolizing Perry County soccer supremacy riding on an outcome that remained undecided well into the second half, the question for those parked in the chilly stands at West Perry High School -— and for those engaged in the Oct. 8 fray — was how would this scrap turn out?
West Perry volleyball sweeps Juniata for win No. 3
Despite the difficult stretch of games the West Perry volleyball team has faced through the start of the 2022 season, Brad Dittmer continues to smile. In the second year of his second stint as the head coach, Dittmer has needed to replace projected starters, twist and tweak his youthful lineup and find the positives despite a 2-8 record through 10 games.
