Atlanta, GA

Willie Moore Jr. to Be Featured In New Cleo TV Series ‘What’s Cooking: Atlanta’

By WMJS Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


New Show Alert!

Willie Moore Jr. will join comedian Vena E. ( @yesimprettyvee ) for the new show “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta .” Vena E. and Moore Jr. will be traveling around “The A” looking for the best eats, hottest restaurants, and some hidden gems.

Check out the trailer below:

Mark your calendars! “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta ” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19th at 9:30/8:30c only on My Cleo TV !

