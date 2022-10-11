Willie Moore Jr. to Be Featured In New Cleo TV Series ‘What’s Cooking: Atlanta’
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
New Show Alert!
Willie Moore Jr. will join comedian Vena E. ( @yesimprettyvee ) for the new show “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta .” Vena E. and Moore Jr. will be traveling around “The A” looking for the best eats, hottest restaurants, and some hidden gems.
Check out the trailer below:View this post on Instagram
A post shared by CLEO TV (@mycleotv)
Mark your calendars! “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta ” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19th at 9:30/8:30c only on My Cleo TV !
Sign up for our newsletter:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
RELATED: Willie Moore Jr.’s ‘The Missing Peace’ To Premiere At The The Fourth Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival
RELATED: Idris Elba, Iyana Halley & Leah Sava Jeffries Talk “Beast” Movie With Willie Moore Jr. [Watch]
Comments / 0