Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Officials give progress update on new Ascension Parish animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Parish of Ascension and its animal services board has been working hard to find a new home. They have engaged Shelter Planners of America and received a needs assessment and conceptual design plan to assist in determining the best site and design for a new animal shelter. This shelter is funded by a one-mill property tax collected since 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Improvements coming to roads in the College Drive area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “College Drive’s traffic has been pretty bad. I try to avoid it as much as possible, by driving on I-10 or going on Highland or Perkins because I mainly just had bad experience driving here,” Baton Rouge commuter Daniel Keaton said. Congestion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire Department tries to fill 50 vacancies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 20 new firefighters are suiting up for the Capital Region, but the Baton Rouge Fire Department still has vacancies. Six months of rigorous training have led to the moment when 27 recruits will officially become firefighters for the City of Baton Rouge. “I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference. It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRFD responds to Old Hammond house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are investigating the cause of an arson case house fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a vacant home engulfed in flames in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. Officials say the blaze broke out around 1:40 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

