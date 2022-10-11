Florida State is about an hour away from kicking off its Saturday night matchup against No. 4 Clemson. The Seminoles have dropped two straight games but there is optimism that the team can right the ship against the Tigers if they can put together a consistent four quarters. Quarterback Jordan Travis and the wide receivers will need to be on point against a Clemson secondary that has had some struggles halfway through the 2022 season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO