nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses reunited with owners in Kennewick
Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard involving some escaped horses Friday morning. The horses have been reunited with their owners.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland police now certified drone pilots for new program
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has added a drone program to its available resources in hopes of offering increased safety to the community and officers. RPD officers are now all drone pilots that have completed training for FAA certification as Part 107 pilots, according to its Facebook post.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi rollover spills apples
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
ncwlife.com
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
nbcrightnow.com
KSD offering flu shot clinics throughout the fall
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick School District (KSD) is offering flu shot clinics at several schools in the district throughout October and November. Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available for those 18 and older. Find the full schedule an locations here.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Just Roses sells business as owner begins cancer treatments
A longtime flower shop has changed hands so the former owner can face down a fast-spreading cancer. Connie and Sandy Wormington sold Just Roses Flowers & More, which has shops in Kennewick and Pasco, along with their wholesale flower shop, Columbia Wholesale. When reached for comment, Leslie said she and...
nbcrightnow.com
Lourdes pediatrics earns immunization award
PASCO, Wash.- Lourdes Health has announced that its Lourdes Pediatrics Clinic has received a 2022 Immunize WA award from the State of Washington for child and adolescent immunizations. Lourdes Pediatrics earned a Bronze Status Award for a vaccination rate of 70% or higher. "Protecting children and ensuring that they receive...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
