Sigov: The world should stand up to Russian nuclear blackmail
Russia’s nuclear saber rattling continues, making some wonder what to make of it. Elon Musk, for example, took it seriously enough to publish his own “peace plan'' on Twitter calling for Ukraine’s neutrality and for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.” If the world’s richest (according to Bloomberg) person is apparently worried, should we be too? The answer is no.
Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signaled that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society
Nagy: President Xi’s Party Congress – What's next for China?
Every five years China’s Communist Party (CCP) holds a conclave with several thousand delegates to plot the country’s path forward, select top leaders and make major decisions affecting the country. This year’s 20th Party Congress, starting Oct 16, .may be the most momentous this century for China, the US and the world. In some respects, China is more powerful than it has ever been in 4,000 years of history. It has the world’s largest population and second...
