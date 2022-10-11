Read full article on original website
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2’ and Drops 2 Singles
Chief Keef has just officially announced Almighty So 2 (release date TBD), the follow-up to Sosa’s iconic 2013 mixtape Almighty So. Alongside the announcement Sosa dropped two singles off the album – “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”. You might already be familiar...
Meet Tae Daproducer : Next Up
Taevione lanier is a producer artist known by his alias Tae DaProducer who is paving the way for creatives pursuing their music dreams with his approach to crafting songs that force the masses to pay attention. The Alabama native has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. His plan? Simple. “I want to help people. It’s just who I am.”
Paul McCartney Initially Didn’t Want to Tell Anyone About His Kanye West Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West created several hit songs together, but the former Beatle did not want people knowing about their collaboration
Afropop Star Joeboy Shares Dancehall-inspired Single “Likkle Riddim”
African music superstar Joeboy has shared the official video for his latest single, the Dancehall-inspired Afrobeats banger “Likkle Riddim.”. Director T.G. Omori steers the frenetic, color-rich visuals, which take inspiration from the classic dancehall videos of the 1990s and 2000s, bringing them into 2022 by way of Lagos, Nigeria.
‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up
‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Brittany Hoopes admitted she regretted not defending eventual winner Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her.
Dove Cameron Always Wanted to Play Bubbles in a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Project
Some actors manifest their roles long before they earn them. Dove Cameron did just that with the ill-fated 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series.
Meet DaFixx Radio , Stellar Award Winner on SiriusXM Channel 154
Who is DaFixx? And what exactly are they fixing, you might ask? Well, after years of tuning in and following their now, nationally syndicated platform, it is safe to call DaFixx, “Da Answer” to what once was an urban, Christian-Music-Lover’s’, problem. DaFixx Radio Show, Stellar Award Winner, is a faith infused Hip-Hop/R&B music, and Spoken Word/Poetry platform, where their mission is to expose the culture of positive but relevant music that professes to keep Jesus Christ at the center of the message. Not only is the music the mission, but each show is riddled with real talk topics that span from theological discussions, to mental health awareness, to trending topics, and all things relevant to urban, Christian culture. Since the inception of DaFixx, long before they became a national household name, they’ve been known for giving artists from all walks of life equal opportunity and unbiased airplay. One might even think that their mission is, “the more underground the artist, the better,” as the creator, founder and CEO of DaFixx, Dj Focus, have a seemingly uncanny ability of discovering new artists and their music, long before either of them reaches a mainstream status.
DJ Dynamiq, From Opening for Bad Bunny to His Latest World Tour “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Hector Beltran, aka DJ Dynamiq, has made a name for himself within the Latin music genre. Having started his career in a DJ booth in San Diego, DJ Dynamiq has headlined huge festivals such as Baja Beach Festival and Sueños, opened up tours for talent including Bad Bunny, and is currently the official DJ for the San Francisco 49ers.
“California Gurl” Katy Perry and Twila True Collab on New ‘PLAY’ Jewelry Line
Collaborative Twila True x Katy Perry Collection Brings to Life the Iconic Colorful Imagery of the Global Icon’s Performance at Resorts World Las Vegas. In October 2022, Twila True Fine Jewelry is set to launch the PLAY collection with original pieces designed by Katy Perry, available exclusively at Twila True Fine Jewelry at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Newport Beach, CA, and online at Twila True Fine Jewelry.com. Grammy®-nominated artist Katy Perry is already beloved for pushing the envelope in the world of pop music. Now, she expresses her signature edgy style and unforgettably vibrant perspective in a special, limited edition fine jewelry collection inspired by her Resorts World residency.
Gospel Artist Angela Moss Poole on New Song ‘Speak to the Mountain’
When listening to and watching Angela Moss Poole sing, it is hard to believe that she never intended to be a public performer or pursue solo artistry. She had been songwriting for as long as she can remember, but about 15 years ago, her mother submitted some of her songs to songwriting competitions without her knowing. She began winning awards for her creative works and having to perform them in front of renowned names in the music industry, which made her realize her voice and talents must be shared and heard further. It just so happens that her son’s interest and involvement in music led Poole to her own musical beginnings beyond the church walls. In three years of taking herself seriously as a non-traditional faith-based musician, she’s had multiple charting singles, with “You Deserve” peaking at #7 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator charts in 2019 and “My Help” ranking in the first spot on the chart for five weeks in 2021. She also is a label executive at their family-run record label, 141st Lane Music. Now, Poole is blessing her following with “Speak to the Mountain,” the leading single of her self-titled album, Angela Moss Poole.
A New National Wonder Rises In The West! Mount Westmore Releases New Single “Too Big” October 21
What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together? The SUPERGROUP MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the legendary West Coast collective announces the release of their new single, “Too Big,” featuring P-Lo, available on October 21, 2022, via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor’s All-New ‘Made You Look’ Music Video Debuts Exclusively in Candy Crush Saga
For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor’s sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a ‘Candified’ version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist. Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th...
VaShawn Mitchell Announces Live Recording Featuring Donnie McClurkin, JeKalyn Carr & Kelontae Gavin
Seven-time Stellar Award winner and 2x Grammy-nominated recording artist, VaShawn Mitchell, will be conducting a live recording for his newest album, “Chapter X” at Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel. This album embarks on the journey of “newness” with a new sound and energy that his fans are going to love! When asked about this new chapter, Mitchell says, “I’m excited to be in the creative space again to write, sing and produce music that will live in the hearts of listeners around the world. These songs will encourage, empower and uplift both now and for generations to come.”
“Ghostwriter” Stars Nour Assaf, Princess K. Mapp & Daire McLeod On The Apple TV+ Show’s New Season & The Original Series
In the Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter — a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop — when a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz; author Pablo Cartaya’s ¡Leo! El Magnífico, Beverly Cleary’s novel The Mouse & The Motorcycle, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ song “She’s A Rainbow,” E.B. White’s book Charlotte’s Web, and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale Bayou Magic. The show is set to return for a third season later this month on October 21, 2022 with an entirely-new cast and a new adventure.
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “SUCKERPUNCH,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, “Dad Rock,” “The Midnight Club”& More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. SUCKERPUNCH is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s PARANOIA EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
Meet Harry Manny United Kingdom/North Carolina-Based Gospel Artist
Harry Manny releases a fresh and unforgettable kingdom sound titled ADORE We have seen God’s faithfulness through the years and this sound is an expression of gratitude to God. A melody in our heart for his presentation of joy that fills our lives, ADORE, says thank you is what we can come to do. Born as Emmanuel Harry a Native of Brooklyn by way of Port, Harcourt, Nigeria, Harry Manny is gifted with a passion to Worship. With this, he has cultivated what is considered an afro-contemporary style of praise and worship as shown in his debut gospel album “Stand” featuring such artist as “Bro Chosen” and “Pastor Franklin Omoaghe”.
BIA, Jordun Love and Rosa Acosta Rock the Red Carpet at The Model Experience Los Angeles Fashion Week Festival
After an epic New York Fashion Week event with Saucy Santana, Coi Leray, The Model Experience (TME) rocked their home city of Los Angeles with their first-ever three day festival. Celebrity models like Jordun Love made their appearance to add to the glitz and glamour of this special weekend, as well as model-turned-designer Rosa Acosta. “Once again TME has raised the bar for the fashion industry, “ noted Acosta, “no one else is doing events like this.” Rosa’s comments are no exaggeration: TME founder Ashley Covarrubias is one of the only Latina women producing fashion events of this caliber, and she’s making sure TME continues to wow all their models, designers and guests with every show.
From The Talk of the Town to the Emerging Prince of NY: B. Lansky
A true New York native, B. Lansky, made his debut in the city in 1988. He was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan at the age of 20. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a love and appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 11, so by the time he began recording music he had plenty to say.
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
The Rap Family Legacy: Lil Goosey Carries On the Tradition
Lil Goosey, born Immanuel Artemio Ewing in 2001 (Norfolk, Virginia) is an independent musician who began writing lyrics and recording music at age 16 after a friend recommended him to him. In response to the encouragement of his friend, Lil Goosey began to treat his music seriously and began imagining how he might one day be able to make a living from it. His father was also a rapper, which gave him extra motivation.
