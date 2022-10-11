ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
MEMPHIS, TN
