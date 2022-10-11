Read full article on original website
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why
The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Patriots at Browns: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor: Who’s Rockin’ Roster In Cleveland?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Having been listed as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury and practice participation report, both wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Packers vs. Jets: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of factors are pointed in the Green Bay Packers’ favor headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve won 15 in a row at Lambeau Field, the third-longest streak in franchise history. And, perhaps, they’ve got their issues sorted out on defense.
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?
Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Vikings Elevate Jacob Hollister to Active Roster, Downgrade D.J. Wonnum to Out
The Vikings will officially be without D.J. Wonnum on Sunday against the Dolphins. The third-year outside linebacker, who has 2.5 sacks in five games after recording eight sacks last season, is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to out on Saturday after initially being listed as questionable. Wonnum...
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan. Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the...
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward
Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status
It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- NASCAR South Point 400 ...
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof KU Postgame
Watch Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof meet the press after OU's 52-42 victory over Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
