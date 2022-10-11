ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why

The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
CHICAGO, IL
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Packers vs. Jets: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of factors are pointed in the Green Bay Packers’ favor headed into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers haven’t lost back-to-back games in the same regular season under coach Matt LaFleur. They’ve won 15 in a row at Lambeau Field, the third-longest streak in franchise history. And, perhaps, they’ve got their issues sorted out on defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?

Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
DALLAS, TX
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6

The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wink Martindale Reflects on His Time With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don "Wink" Martindale has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Martindale as the defensive coordinator this offseason and hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan. Martindale spent close to a decade in Baltimore and is now the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward

Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status

It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

