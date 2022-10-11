View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO