Centre Daily
WATCH: Realmuto Makes History With Inside-the-Park Home Run
Thought things couldn't get any more exciting for the Philadelphia Phillies? Think again. Catcher J.T. Realmuto smashed an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning of Game Four of the National League Division Series, and it brought all of Citizens Bank Park to its feet. This was...
Centre Daily
Wheeler Could Pitch on Short Rest in a Potential NLDS Game 5
Zack Wheeler has made 195 career starts, 197 if you include his two this postseason, but he has never started a game on fewer than four days rest. Now seems like as good a time as ever to buck that trend. Should the Philadelphia Phillies drop NLDS Game 4 to...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Still Loves Hitting Against Blake Snell
There hasn't been much for Dodger fans to cheer about so far in Game 3 of the NLDS. The bats have remained cold, and Tony Gonsolin wasn't able to put in the type of performance Dave Roberts was looking for. But there has been a bright spot through four innings,...
Centre Daily
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series
The Dodgers have not been the Dodgers this postseason. They are on the brink of elimination tonight, and the reason for that is the offense. After a historic regular season, the Dodgers have been horrific at the plate. The Dodgers are only averaging three runs per game and have not produced runs when they've had the chance to.
Centre Daily
The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
Centre Daily
Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats
The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon. According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.
Centre Daily
Danuel House Explains Role With Philadelphia 76ers
Following a disappointing 2022 playoff run, the Philadelphia 76ers understood the type of players they had to target in the offseason. Joel Embiid claimed he wanted a PJ Tucker-type player, so Daryl Morey managed to sign exactly what the big man ordered. But it didn't stop with Tucker. Shortly after...
