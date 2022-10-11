A new bill introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives would make it illegal for parents and guardians to get gender-affirming care for minors. HB 6454 would make obtaining such care a felony, punishable by up to life in prison, under the category of first-degree child abuse. The bill was introduced by Republican State Rep Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.), who had the audacity to bring it forward on Tuesday, Oct. 11 – National Coming Out Day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO